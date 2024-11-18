The Lexus RZ Just Got a Five-Figure Price Cut
A new entry-level trim costs a whopping $11,200 less than last year's base model RZ.
Lexus is getting aggressive on pricing for its only fully electric vehicle. For 2025, the RZ has a starting MSRP of $43,975, including destination. That's $11,200 cheaper than the previous base-model RZ, and as such, it's now one of the cheapest new Lexus vehicles in the automaker's lineup. Higher-spec trims also see a big price cut for 2025, though not quite as large.
The big price drop is thanks to a new base trim. Slotting below Lexus RZ Premium, the 2025 RZ 300e Standard eliminates numerous features such as ventilated seats with memory functions, the panoramic view monitor, panorama glass roof, auto-folding exterior mirrors, two-tone roof options, and several other smaller items. However, you still get a bevy of standard features like heated seats and steering wheel, a 10-speaker stereo, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, 18-inch wheels, and just about all the driver-assist systems Lexus offers.
Gallery: 2025 Lexus RZ
Powertrain and range are the same on Standard as other RZ trims. The least expensive of the bunch is the single-motor RZ 300e, making 201 horsepower for the front wheels. Power is supplied by a 72.8-kWh battery, and riding on the Standard's 18-inch wheels, the EPA-estimated range is 266 miles. The RZ 450e's dual-motor system makes 308 hp, but range drops to 220 miles. Add the optional 20-inch wheels and range falls even further, to just 196 miles.
If you don't want to give up the ventilated seats and rear camera washer, we have good news. All other 2025 RZ trims get a $7,000 price cut, placing the entire range easily under the $60,000 mark.
|Model
|Price (includes a $1,175 destination fee)
|2025 RZ 300e Standard
|$43,975
|2025 RZ 300e Premium (18-inch wheel)
|$48,175
|2025 RZ 300e Premium (20-inch wheel)
|$49,415
|2025 RZ 300e Luxury
|$53,905
|2025 RZ 450e Standard
|$48,675
|2025 RZ 450e Premium (18-inch wheel)
|$52,875
|2025 RZ 450e Premium (20-inch wheel)
|$54,115
|2025 RZ 450e Luxury
|$58,605
The price cuts bring the RZ close to its Toyota bZ4X sibling, though based on this news, we expect bZ4X pricing to also drop in the near future. Look for the 2025 Lexus RZ to reach dealerships by the end of the year.
Source: Lexus
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