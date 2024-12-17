The Toyota bZ4X Is Way Cheaper For 2025
There's a new Nightshade Edition, too.
The Toyota bZ4X rolls into 2025 with more black and less green. There's a new Nightshade Edition in the mix, and the price tag is lower—way lower. The electric crossover now starts well below $40,000, including Toyota's $1,395 destination charge.
The 2025 Toyota bZ4X starts $38,465—$6,000 less versus last year's model. That gets you a single-motor XLE turning just the front wheels, still making 201 horsepower. Stepping up to the dual-motor XLE AWD costs $40,545, but you'll only get an extra 13 hp. Like the base trim, the all-wheel drive car is $6,000 cheaper.
Pricing is also down on the upscale Limited trim. FWD versions start at $43,195; the Limited AWD is $45,275—$5,380 for each model respectively. Toyota gives the bZ4X Limited more driver-assist tech, adding Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, and Front Cross-Traffic Alert as standard equipment for 2025.
|Model/Trim
|Price (includes $1,395 destination fee)
|bZ4X XLE FWD
|$38,465
|bZ4X XLE AWD
|$40,545
|bZ4X Nightshade Edition
|$41,815
|bZ4X Limited FWD
|$43,195
|bZ4X Limited AWD
|$45,275
New for this year is the bZ4X Nightshade Edition. Toyota's defacto black-out treatment comes to the EV, adding black badges, black door handles, and a black rear spoiler. It rides on—you guessed it—black 20-inch wheels, and inside, there are black surfaces aplenty. They're all trimmed with red contrast stitching to make things more "amped up," according to Toyota.
Nightshade is based on the XLE AWD trim, and at $41,815, it slots just below the Limited trim in Toyota's pricing hierarchy.
Everything else in the bZ4X family carries over from 2024. That includes a 12.3-inch center touchscreen for all trims, standard-issue LED lights, a panoramic glass roof, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 assists. Limited adds features like heated and cooled power seats covered with synthetic leather, chrome trim, and digital key functionality. The battery pack (63.4-kWh or 65.5-kWh depending on single or dual-motor operation) is the same, and as such, EPA range estimates haven't changed. The XLE FWD offers the most range at 252 miles. It falls to 222 miles for both Limited and Nightshade trims with AWD.
The 2025 Toyota bZ4X will reach dealerships in early 2025.
Gallery: 2025 Toyota bZ4X
Source: Toyota
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