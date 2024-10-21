The 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E is $3,500 cheaper than before.

It will start at $36,495, plus a $1,995 destination charge.

A new Sport Appearance Package brings GT styling cues to the Premium trim.

The entry-level Ford Mustang Mach-E will be cheaper to start in 2025. The electric crossover will go on sale early next year with a starting price of $36,495. That’s $3,500 cheaper than the 2024 Mach-E Select before adding the $1,995 destination charge.

A new starting price isn’t the only update for the Mach-E. The crossover now comes standard with a heat pump, and the Blue Oval decided to swap the rotary dial gear selector on the center consoled for a column-mounted shifter instead, freeing up even more space between the seats.

Ford

Customers who buy the 2025 Mustang Mach-E Premium can now choose the new Sport Appearance Package. It adds GT styling cues, like the front fascia, grille, and red-painted front Brembo brake calipers. It also wears 19-inch monochromatic high-gloss black-painted wheels and black-painted cladding.

Inside, the pack adds red accent stitching and sport pedals. Ford also made ventilated front seats standard on the Premium trim.

The 2025 Mach-E will also be the first Ford to feature the updated BlueCruise 1.5, which now has a new Automatic Lane Change feature. The Blue Oval says the system can automate up to 45 percent of driver-initiated lane changes on an average drive. Customers can purchase BlueCruise 1.5 via a one-year plan or a one-time purchase.

Ford Ford

Three new colors—Molten Magenta Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Velocity Blue Metallic, and Desert Sand—and three new wheel designs will be available for 2025. Ford will continue to offer the GT Performance Upgrade as a factory option or an option available through its FordPass app.

The updated Mustang Mach-E will arrive at dealers sometime in early 2025. We expect more detailed pricing for the rest of the Mach-E lineup closer to the model’s launch, including the destination charge. The 2024 Mach-E lineup tops out with the Rally at $58,995, which is about $6,000 cheaper than when it first went on sale. Thankfully, that trim will return for 2025.