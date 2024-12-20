The First Production 2025 Corvette ZR1 Sold for $3.7 Million

Update: As expected, Corvette aficionado Rick Hendrick paid big money to buy the first production 2025 ZR1. His final bid was $3.7 million, barely surpassing the $3.6 million he paid for the first C8 Z06 a few years ago. All the proceeds from the auction go to the American Red Cross.

In what has become a tradition with Chevrolet and Barrett-Jackson, the first 2025 Corvette ZR1 slated for retail production will be auctioned for charity. It'll cross the block during Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale event, running January 18-26.

Technically speaking, the car at the auction is only a placeholder. Series production for the 233-mph 'Vette hasn't begun, so bidders will actually be paying for the opportunity to get the first car. As such, it can be optioned up however the buyer wants. And let's be honest for a moment. That buyer will almost certainly be NASCAR guru Rick Hendrick.

Photos by: Chevrolet

Hendrick already has a sprawling collection of Corvettes new and old, including a whole bunch with VINs that end in 001. He bought the first retail production C8, the first Z06, the first Z06 convertible, and most recently, the first Corvette E-Ray. Each one went for over $1 million, with the Z06 topping them all at a whopping $3.6 million. Instead of pocketing the money, Chevrolet sends all the proceeds to charity. This year, the sale will benefit the American Red Cross.

What do you think?

There's certainly reason to believe this auction could top Hendrick's Z06 purchase. Debuting earlier this year, the 2025 ZR1 is the quickest, fastest, and most powerful factory Corvette ever. It can reach 60 mph in a scant 2.3 seconds, and GM President Mark Reuss drove it to a top speed of 233 mph. Chevrolet has been testing the ZR1 at the Nürburgring, but official lap times haven't been announced. Ford recently claimed the North American record with the Mustang GTD, breaking the 7-minute mark. But with 1,064 horsepower and an aggressive aero package, it's widely believed the ZR1 can beat that time.

Any guesses as to how much it will bring at auction? Jump into the comments and let us know.

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