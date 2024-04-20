The Chevy Corvette E-Ray is an extremely quick car. With a total 655 horsepower from a 6.2-liter pushrod V-8 and a front-mounted electric motor, the car can sprint to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest supercars around. But that wasn't nearly enough for one tuner shop.

The folks from Boost District decided to slap a couple of turbos to the 6.2-liter V-8 found behind the cabin of the E-Ray and go to the drag strip to see how it would perform. And it performed exceptionally. The car, driven by Boost District's founder, Roshan, was able to lay down an incredibly quick 9.741-second quarter-mile time at 152.99 mph.

Boost District says this E-Ray is making an impressive 1,000 hp thanks to an ETS twin-turbo kit, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering pistons, and a beefier fuel injection system. The heads and cams are totally stock, as are the Michelin PS4S tires. The only other upgrade to the car is a heavy-duty clutch, there to handle the extra torque.

According to Boost District, those Michelins weren't grippy enough to manage all that extra power. The shop says the car was spinning all four tires during its quarter-mile run. They say the car can possibly break into the high eight-second range with only some minor adjustments, like stickier tires.

If you're not satisfied with your E-Ray's speed, Boost District will sell you this entire set of upgrades, with packages starting at $21,250 fully installed. If you want to wipe the smile off your local Z06 owner's face, this is a pretty solid option.