Dodge makes some lofty claims about the Challenger Demon 170. From the factory the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 can make up to 1,025 horsepower thanks to a ton of new engine components. The only way to find out for sure is to take it do a dyno. That's exactly what one owner did.

Herman Young of the Demonology YouTube channel wanted to see just how much horsepower his new Dodge Demon 170 would make on a dyno. So he took his car to Bailey's Hyperformance in Forth Worth Texas and threw the car on the rollers. Before taking any data, Young made sure to fill the tank with E85 gasoline, as that's the type of fuel the factory recommends if you want to make all of that horsepower. Throw in 93 octane, and you'll be limited to just around 900 hp.

This bright blue Demon 170 is able to put down 898 hp and 878 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Factor in the industry-accepted 15-percent drivetrain loss you get from crank to tire, and we're looking at around 1057 hp, a bit more than factory estimates.

Even more impressive is just how much power this Demon 170 makes over a standard Demon. Back when the latter was new, Young brought his the same dyno, where it put down 776 hp and 710 lb-ft of torque while running on 101-octane race fuel — deficits of over 100 horses and 100 lb-ft versus the new car.

A fitting sendoff for the last-ever V-8–powered muscle car from Dodge.