Shaq Commissioned A One-Off Lucid Coupe So He Could Fit Inside

Shaquille O’Neil is a big guy, so fitting inside cars built for the average human isn’t easy. He's filled his garage with vehicles modified to accommodate his seven-foot-one frame better, including cars from Ferrari and Lamborghini. He recently added a one-off Lucid Air coupe to his customized car collection.

Shaq shared a tagged post on his Instagram that showed off the sleek electric vehicle. West Coast Customs completed the conversion, turning the four-door Lucid into a coupe that looks like it rolled off the factory floor alongside the sedans.

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Losing two doors doesn’t detract from the Air’s sleek, coupe-like design. The long doors fit the styling and should make it easier for Shaq to get in and out. West Coast Customs also replaced the Lucid branding at the front with one of Shaq’s nicknames—Diesel—while the wheel center caps are donned in Superman logos.

We don’t know which Lucid Shaq received, but the Sapphire is one of the most powerful cars in the world, making 1,234 horsepower and 1,430 pound-feet of torque. It can hit 60 in just 1.9 seconds. Even the Air Touring, which starts at around $80,000, has 620 hp. Whichever trim he went for, he's going to have a good time.

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