Hyundai Had Another Record Sales Month Thanks To Hybrids

The Breakdown Hyundai has reported record-breaking July sales.

Hyundai sales were up 4.0 percent, led by a surge in hybrid electric vehicles.

Sales for Hyundai’s battery-electric vehicles slipped in July, including the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Elantra sales surged 39.0 percent to nearly outsell the popular Tucson SUV.

Hyundai closes out another month with a record-breaking sales report. In July, the Korean automaker sold 82,480 vehicles in the United States, up 4.0 percent from the same month one year ago.

The automaker’s most affordable models helped counter the decline reported across the Palisade (-8.0 percent), Santa (-5.0 percent), and Kona (-4.0 percent). Despite that, SUVs still accounted for 73.0 percent of the brand’s total sales last month, largely due to the Tucson.

Tucson sales rose 20.0 percent in July, which remains the best-selling model. A close second was the Elantra, which saw its sales surge 39.0 percent. Hyundai sold 17,115 sedans in July, compared to the 19,714 Tucson SUVs.

So far this year, the company's US sales are up 3.0 percent through July. It has sold 533,048 vehicles so far.

Model July 2026 Sales July 2025 Sales % Change Elantra 17,115 12,354 +39.0% Ioniq 5 3,636 5,818 -39.0% Ioniq 6 76 949 -92.0% Ioniq 9 700 1,073 -35.0% Kona 6,040 6,289 -4.0% Palisade 12,173 13,235 -8.0% Santa Cruz 1,556 2,311 -33.0% Santa Fe 13,373 14,128 -5.0% Sonata 5,218 4,413 +18.0% Tucson 19,714 16,406 +20.0% Venue 2,879 2,567 +12.0%

Hyundai’s Hybrids Are Hugely Popular

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Photo by: Hyundai

While Hyundai’s overall sales increased by a modest 4.0 percent, sales for its hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) grew even faster. HEV sales increased 35.0 percent in July, resulting in its best July ever for these electrified vehicles, which isn’t surprising considering the consistently high gas prices.

Sonata HEV, Elantra HEV, and Tucson HEV sales increased by 85.0 percent, 13.0 percent, and 5.0 percent, respectively. Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Randy Parker said:

'Hyundai's July results demonstrate the growing appeal of our hybrid-powered SUVs, with hybrid sales increasing 35 percent year over year. Tucson and Elantra continued to lead, while hybrid models across the lineup helped drive electrified vehicles to one-third of all retail sales.'

Hyundai's EV Sales Slide

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Photo by: Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 defied the odds earlier this year, posting an increase in sales, but July is different. Sales for Hyundai’s most popular battery-electric vehicle were down 38 percent.

The automaker sold 3,635 Ioniq 5s last month. Despite the large downturn, sales of the electric hatch are down only 2.0 percent for the year, with over 24,000 sold so far.

What do you think?

The Ioniq 6 is virtually dead. Hyundai sold just 76 examples of the funky-looking sedan, a 92 percent decrease. The three-row Ioniq 9, Hyundai’s newest EV, saw its sales dip, too, down 35 percent in July compared to a year ago.

Motor1’s Take: Hyundai’s broad lineup with hybrid powertrains continues to remain popular. Consumers are looking for affordable and efficient new cars, and Hyundai has several options, and the results are clear.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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