Genesis' New Flagship SUV Could Show Up This Month

the breakdown The Genesis GV90, a new flagship SUV, will make its debut in August.

Based on the Neolun concept, the production GV90 will arrive with available coach-style doors.

The GV90 will arrive with an EV powertrain. There's no word yet on other potential power options.

Remember the stunning Neolun concept from Genesis from a few years back? That looker previews the design language for the upcoming GV90. And, according to Car magazine, the production version will retain one neat party trick from the concept when it shows up potentially next month.

Peter Kronschnabl, the Managing Director for Genesis Europe, says the GV90 will "be the only car with rear-opening doors in its segment." He's referring to the coach doors, which you might know better as Rolls-Royce-style doors.

Gallery: Genesis Neolun Concept 13

Genesis plans to debut the GV90 sometime later this month. That's likely code for "See you at Car Week!"

The plan, as has been reported, will be to launch the GV90 as a large electric vehicle. Genesis could add a hybrid or range-extended EV down the road, but there's likely no plan for a pure combustion version.

Hopefully, the production version retains as many of the styling elements of the Neolun as possible. Everything from the light treatment to the wheels looks fantastic and serves to help set this apart as a true flagship machine.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: A true flagship SUV like the GV90 will help round out the Genesis lineup. While the coach doors are a neat gimmick, the overall styling will be what sells this to shoppers. Also, those doors are likely just an option or something available on a top-level trim of the vehicle. We can't imagine it as a standard feature.

Regardless, we're eager to see the production version later this month. Stay tuned.

Source: car

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