Lucid Could Use Two-Speed Transmissions in Future EVs
The American automaker is interested in two-speed transmissions that allow electric motors to operate in ideal ranges at different speeds.
Although Lucid already makes the world's most efficient electric cars, it's keen to extend its lead. One area other automakers like Porsche have explored to boost their EVs' range is the use of two-speed transmissions. Lucid has yet to do so, but now it looks like it might apply the technology in its own unique way.
If you don't know how Lucid's drive unit works, you should read up on it. The system is ingenious and, as it turns out, flexible. The electric motor's speed is reduced from tens of thousands of RPM down to wheel speeds by two separate planetary gearsets on either end of the casing. This allows the motor and gearboxes to be coaxial, reducing the drive unit's size and mass. Planetary gearboxes can also be used as transmissions by braking separate parts of the mechanism, and that's what Lucid is doing here.
A patent applied for back in 2023 and recently granted to the automaker describes part of this system, although the precise design seems somewhat obscured. Several patents reference different aspects of what is likely a new drive unit configuration, so the exact nature of it all isn't entirely clear just by reading this one document.
What we can nail down, though, is that the system uses one or more planetary sets on either side of a coaxial drive unit to achieve its two speeds. A system of one-way clutches enables these two ratios. How much of a difference in efficiency can this make? Automakers and suppliers have claimed gains in the region of five percent, although it's going to depend on how and where you drive.
Lucid might be shooting higher than that with this unique design. In recent interviews, the automaker's chief executive, Peter Rawlinson, has claimed the company wants to achieve six miles per kilowatt-hour. For reference, the most efficient Lucid Air can currently achieve about five miles per kilowatt-hour. Do the math on a car with a 100kWh battery; it's a big difference not only in pure range, but also the rate at which charging gets you miles back in the battery. Any charging speed is effectively multiplied by the drivetrain's efficiency.
We know Lucid's SUV, the Gravity, is coming soon. Another mid-size car is coming after that. It's plausible that this new drivetrain tech could be applied to any vehicle in the automaker's lineup, though. An updated Air sedan could see a two-speed transmission get added to at least one axle, although that's pure speculation. Until the automaker pipes up, we won't know its plans for this tech.
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