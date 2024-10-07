When money is no object, you can have basically any car you can think of, even if it doesn’t even exist yet. This "minivan" isn’t quite on the level of the Sultan of Brunei's special one-offs but an extra-long Porsche is a sight to behold. It's not the three-row electric SUV coming later this decade. Instead, we’re looking at a stretched Cayenne Turbo GT commissioned by Mark Zuckerberg for his wife.

Pricilla Chan wanted a minivan, and since Porsche doesn't sell one, the co-founder of Facebook took matters into his own hands. In a post published on Instagram, Zuckerberg claims he designed this so-called minivan, complete with electrically sliding doors. It's not the first SUV to have this feature recently as the Toyota Century also features this minivan trait.

Zuckerberg teamed up with West Coast Customs to make it happen. He also ordered a matching 911 GT3 Touring with a manual gearbox. His Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing also happens to have three pedals. It’s not known much the Cayenne Turbo GT family hauler cost, but the regular model already starts at just over $200,000.

As crazy as the idea of a minivan from Zuffenhausen might seem, an official Porsche minivan does actually exist. We're not talking about the Porsche B32 from the 1980s since that one was basically a Volkswagen T3 with the 911 Carrera's engine and other upgrades. In 2018, Porsche made the Vision Renndienst as a unique minivan, albeit it was only a scale model. The EV had six seats, which would be enough for the Zuckerberg family since they have three kids.

This custom-made Cayenne doesn't have the unusual seat layout of the Vision Renndienst. Porsche's wild minivan from 2018 had a central driver's seat flanked by two passenger seats à la McLaren F1, Speedtail, or the Gordon Murray T.50. The Turbo GT appears to have two seats in the front, another two in the middle, and likely at least two more in the third row.

It's not known whether the large Porsche electric SUV coming in 2027 will have six or seven seats, but a three-row layout is planned. We won't be too surprised if the posh family hauler will replace the Zuckerberg family's elongated Cayenne Turbo GT contraption.