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AEV Built The Ford Super Duty Most Off-Roaders Actually Need

If you don't need 40's, AEV will sell you a Super Duty on a set of 37-inch tires instead.

AEV Ford Super Duty FX37
Photo by: AEV
Jeff Glucker Jeff Glucker
By: Jeff Glucker
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the breakdown

  • The AEV FX370 is a Ford Super Duty truck modified by AEV for greater capability and performance.
  • AEV swaps on 37-inch tires, suspension upgrades, and stronger front and rear bumpers.
  • The package starts at $19,999, plus the cost of the truck.

American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) builds some burly off-road machines. Long associated with Jeep, the AEV portfolio has expanded to include Ram and General Motors offerings in recent years.

AEV made news recently when it announced that it's building parts for the Ford Super Duty. The mighty AEV FXL sits on 40-inch tires and presents as an overbuilt beast for demanding customers. For those seeking every-so-slightly less truck, though, there's a new version now on sale: the AEV FX370.

AEV FX370 Ford Super Duty
Photo by: AEV

According to Car and Driver, the AEV FX370 serves as a slightly less expensive option for those who understand you don't actually need a 40-inch tire for 95 percent of what you're going to put this truck through.

Don't get me wrong... 40s rule. But the 37-inch BFGoodrich KO3 tire used on the AEV FX370 is a serious amount of tire.

The rest of the FX370 package includes:

  • AEV 18-inch Salta wheels
  • Bilstein shocks specifically tuned for the Ford Super Duty
  • AEV four-inch lift
  • Winch-compatible stamped steel front bumper
  • High-clearance rear bumper
  • A graphics package and embroidered headrests

AEV is known to build high-quality parts and trucks. This FX370 should be no exception, and the $19,999 starting price for the package, which obviously doesn't include the truck itself, sits right in line with the amount of stuff you're getting and the quality of the parts used.

If you still want more, however, the FXL and its 40-inch tires start at $25,999. Again, truck not included.

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Motor1's Take: If you buy anything from AEV, you can rest assured you have high-quality pieces on your rig. Buying a complete package, such as this FX370 setup, would give your Ford Super Duty a serious off-road capability boost—making it the perfect platform for a hardcore overland build.

And yes, the 37-inch tires will be plenty for most people. But damn if 40s don't look fantastic on these rigs.

More AEV News

The GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Is Off-Roading on Easy Mode: Review
AEV Built A Bonkers GMC Sierra HD Work Truck With 40-Inch Tires, AT4X Parts
2024 Jeep Gladiator Debuts With New Grille, AEV Packs With 35-Inch Tires
2020 AEV Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison First Drive Review: Going Further

Source: AEV via Car and Driver

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