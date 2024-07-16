The Lucid Air is only a couple of years old, but the automaker is eager to give it a minor update. The entry-level Air Pure model gets a new 84.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack for 2025 that provides up to an EPA-estimated 420 miles of range on a single charge without raising the trim’s starting price.

The smaller, more efficient battery offers five miles of range per kilowatt-hour of energy, making the EV “the most energy-efficient vehicle” on sale today, according to the automaker. That beats the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Lexus RZ.

Model Price EPA Range Air Pure $71,400 420 Air Touring $79,400 406 Air Grand Touring $111,400 512

The 2025 Lucid Air lineup includes three trims that carry over from last year: Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring. Lucid makes no mention of bringing any powertrain upgrades to the EV.

The range-topping GT provides the most range at 512 miles for 2025, up from 485, but it also starts at $111,400 (all prices include the $1,500 destination charge) while delivering 812 horsepower. The 620-hp Air Touring with all-wheel drive is cheaper. It has a starting price of $79,400 and provides up to 406 miles of EPA-estimated range. The 2025 Air Pure starts at $71,400 and gets a 146 MPGe.

Lucid is also improving the EV’s infotainment capability with a new processor with three times the power and twice the memory. It’s also making the heat pump, originally introduced on the Sapphire and added to the Grand Touring for 2024, and its advanced driver-assistance system standard equipment across the entire Air range.

All three are available to order today.