This Supercharged Corvette Hit 300,000 Miles On Its Original Engine

the breakdown The 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport was sold new to Callaway, which turned it into a supercharged SC606.

While retaining its original engine and bottom end, the car has covered more than 300,000 miles.

This C6 originally served as a marketing car and was also used for research and development at Callaway.

Chevrolet launched the C6 version of the Corvette Grand Sport back in 2010. Noted 'Vette tuner Callaway snatched an early build off the assembly line to develop a modified version of its own. Dubbed the SC606, Callaway bolted an Eaton supercharger atop the mighty LS3 V8. As the name indicates, horsepower was rated at 606, which is quite the jump over the stock Grand Sport's 430 horsepower.

Callaway Cars did more than just slap in the go-fast bits, however, as these cars were engineered to last. There's clear proof of that too, since the original development and marketing SC606 just passed 300,000 miles—all on its original engine.

How the car managed to find its way into the hands of its current owner is an interesting story, according to Autoevolution. This specific SC606 logged hundreds of miles during Callaway's R&D phase with the car. Eventually, however, a product manager at Callaway asked his friend to mind the car.

It was stored in a garage, but the person now in possession of the vehicle was told to also log some miles. Don't let the car sit. That's an easy enough request when the car in question is a well-sorted and extremely powerful C6 Corvette finished in a lovely shade of red.

A few weeks turned into months, which eventually turned into years. In 2020, Callaway finally decided it was time to sell the vehicle. The person in charge of the car all those years struck a deal with Callaway and was able to officially put their own name on the title.

While this specific car isn't the highest-mileage C6 out there, it remains quite impressive because the modified engine is in terrific shape. Additionally, the car itself presents remarkably well. The owner clearly adores the vehicle and has taken exceptional care of it.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Cars like this aren't designed to sit around and rot in garages. They yearn to be driven and cared for along the way. And this Callaway SC606 serves as clear proof that even modified machines can handle large odometer counts as long as owners do the work to keep things in good shape.

We hope to hear more stories like this instead of low-mileage garage queens never seeing the light of day... or the open road.

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