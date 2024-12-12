Mercedes-AMG Shows Its Electric Performance SUV For the First Time

Mercedes-AMG is building two standalone performance vehicles: A high-powered SUV and a four-door coupe. The duo will use the brand's new AMG.EA architecture, and for better or worse, they'll both be electric. Today, we get our first official glimpse of the SUV in action, undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden. And it looks… interesting.

Previewed earlier this year in a silhouette sketch, this is the first time anyone has seen the Mercedes-AMG SUV prototype on the road. Under all that camouflage the SUV has a four-door coupe-like design with a sharp front end and sleek bodywork. It will be similar in size to the current GLS, but best of all, it won't look anything like the current crop of Mercedes EQ products.

Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

Details on the powertrain are still scarce, but we expect this SUV to be plenty powerful, and hopefully, equally as efficient. Mercedes has confirmed that the SUV will use axial flux motors and a new high-performance battery pack offering a 40-percent boost in energy density. That will yield an output of over 1,000 horsepower.

The current Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is currently the most powerful AMG EV in the lineup. It has a 90.6-kilowatt-hour battery pack with 617 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque, which sends it to 60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds. This new SUV should be significantly brawnier.

What do you think?

Mercedes-AMG also released images of the four-door coupe undergoing testing in the snow, which we saw earlier this year. The electric sedan will replace the current AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, and use the same disc-shaped axial-flux electric motors as the SUV with an "unparalleled mix of power density, size, and weight."

Expect to see both models in the metal sometime early in 2025.

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