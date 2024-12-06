This Lewis Hamilton-Inspired AMG G63 Is the Fastest G-Class Ever

Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes-AMG Petronas after this season. He racked up an impressive 202 podiums, 105 wins, and seven championships during his tenure, cementing himself as one of F1's all-time greats.

A German tuning company called HOF—led, in part, by former Mercedes-AMG CEO Philip Schiemer—was so inspired by Hamilton's on-track success that it cooked up a custom G-Wagon called the 'Sir Class.' And it packs a wallop.

Photo by: HOF Manufaktur GmbH

Based on the Mercedes-AMG G63, the 'Sir Class' uses the factory twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine. But it's been totally overhauled with stronger connecting rods, forged aluminum pistons, new turbos, an aluminum airbox, and a special software update. The end result is 1,063 horsepower and 959 pound-feet of torque, which sends the special G-Class to 62 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 186.

A custom carbon fiber body kit covers most of the exterior, including a unique carbon fiber hood, while the Petronas signature teal accents the 23-inch wheels and coats the badges. HOF finished the rest of the body in a slick silver-to-black faded paint job.

New coilovers drop the ride height by 1.2 inches over the standard G63, improving the handling and aerodynamics, while carbon ceramic brakes bring the 'Sir Class' back down to speed.

Photos by: HOF Manufaktur GmbH

The cabin sports new bucket seats with teal accents and the number "1,063" embroidered on the headrests, just in case you forget. Leather and Alcantara coat the rest of the cabin, custom teal accents line the door panels and dash, and there's even a "Starry Sky Ceiling," akin to Rolls-Royce's signature Starlight Headliner.

What do you think?

Then there's the piece de resistance: An F1-inspired steering wheel that looks ripped from Hamilton's W13 race car—albeit with fewer buttons. HOF covered the custom wheel in carbon fiber and Alcantara, and alongside the AMG One hypercar, it's technically one of only two Mercedes-based vehicles with this unique steering setup.

The 'Sir Class debuted this past weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix—Hamilton's last race with Mercedes. HOF will only build 11 examples of the ‘Sir Class' super-SUV, and each one starts at a whopping $690,000 (​​£540,000).

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