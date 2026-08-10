Ford's Four-Door Mustang Is Getting Closer To Reality. And It'll Be Fast: Report

The Breakdown Ford reportedly showed dealers a four-door Mustang prototype.

People who saw it described it as looking like a Porsche Panamera.

The automaker also revealed to dealers a new mainstream crossover with a hybrid powertrain and a starting price of around $25,000.

Ford’s four-door Mustang has long been rumored, but the performance sedan is finally getting closer to becoming a reality. The automaker reportedly showed a prototype to dealers last week, but it remains unclear when such a car could go on sale.

Ford executives referred to the Mustang as the "Mach-4" two years ago, when the model was reportedly first revealed in a private dealer meeting. Sources told Automotive News that the car looks like a Porsche Panamera.

The automaker reportedly told dealers that the four-door Mustang will have a starting price of under $40,000. The new Mustang variant will have more rear legroom than the Panamera and need less than 4.0 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour.

2026 Ford Mustang FX Package Photo by: Ford

The New Fords That Really Matter

Ford dealers also got to see the brand’s new mainstream model that will have a starting price of around $25,000. It’s a new crossover that will feature gasoline and hybrid powertrains, but it is not expected to go on sale until 2029, three years from now.

AN’s sources described the prototype as “boxy and wide,” although executives told dealers that the design has not been finalized. It’s unclear which platform Ford will build this on, but three people told the publication that the automaker will begin building a new hybrid crossover alongside the Maverick and Bronco Sport in 2029, and that this could be the new model.

The Blue Oval also brought the new Fathom. It’s the first vehicle built on Ford’s new Universal EV platform, and executives reportedly revealed that it will build a total of five vehicles on the new architecture. The automaker has teased crossovers, sedans, and vans as possibilities, in addition to the truck.

Motor1’s Take: Hardcore enthusiasts hate change, but the automotive industry is vastly different today than 60 years ago when the first Plymouth Barracuda, Ford Mustang, and Chevrolet Camaro arrived. Ford sold over 400,000 Mustangs in its first year, and Chevrolet sold over 200,000.

What do you think?

Consumers don’t buy those cars anywhere near those numbers anymore, which is why so many of those cars don’t exist today—a dedicated sports car costs a lot of money. The latest Dodge Charger is available as a coupe and sedan. There are rumors that the next-generation Camaro will have four doors, too.

So, a four-door Mustang makes sense, not only from a cost perspective, but also a competitive one.

Source: Automotive News

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