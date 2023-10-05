Mercedes-AMG has updated the GT63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe. The sedan has new front-end styling, a new exterior color option, and other minor tweaks as the refreshed super-sedan goes on sale in Europe.

The 2024 GT63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe has a face that borrows styling cues from the new AMG GT Coupe, featuring a much broader and narrower lower grille opening that pinches the previously gaping outboard intakes into sporty vertical slits. Multibeam LED main headlights frame the GT’s newly designed grille, which is taller and has extra black trim along the bottom.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe

7 Photos

The interior changes are minor. Mercedes made the electric sunroof and wireless charging pad between the rear seats standard features. The company also updated the car’s MBUX infotainment software with AMG-specific displays with individually configurable functions. A Burmester Surround Sound System is standard, although buyers can pick the optional Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound System.

Under the hood lies the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, making the same 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 Newton-meters) of torque. The powertrain pairs with the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed transmission and the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system.

When the model debuted in 2021, Mercedes claimed it could hit 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds and had a 196-mph top speed. It keeps all that speed under control with the AMG high-performance ceramic composite brakes, active rear-axle steering, and AMG Ride Control+ suspension with adaptive damping.

Customers can paint the GT’s exterior in a new Opalite White Metallic. The wheel and upholstery options remain unchanged. The updated Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe price starts at 207,708.55 euros in Germany, including the VAT ($218,686.99 at today’s exchange rate).

Options include AMG Performance seats, the AMG Aerodynamics package, two AMG Night packages, the AMG Carbon package, and the AMG Chrome package. The Active Multicontour Seat package and Manufaktur Selenite Grey Magno paint are also available.

Mercedes updated the look of the GT43 and GT53 variants in May. The automaker took styling cues from the GT63 variant and sprinkled them onto the lesser models in the lineup.