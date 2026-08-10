Bentley's Electric SUV Gets A High-Tech, High-Luxury Cabin

THE BREAKDOWN Bentley’s new Torcal SUV introduces a Curation Engine that coordinates lighting, sound, climate, air quality, and digital content.

The luxury interior combines a curved central display, physical controls, leather, and premium materials,

The Torcal is set to debut on September 23, 2026.

The Bentley Torcal, the British automaker’s new SUV and its first fully electric model, continues to show itself little by little through official images and information. Most recently, the focus has shifted to the interior, with details on the dashboard and what passengers will have at their disposal.

For once, though, this is not about giant screens placed everywhere, but about well-being. Here’s how the Bentley Torcal will welcome its occupants.

Bentley's 'Curation Engine'

We’re used to thinking of cars as changing character by altering engine response, suspension settings, steering weight, and so on. Then interiors became increasingly high-tech, bringing more customization for lighting, sound, and more.

The Bentley Torcal, however, promises to raise the bar by also changing, depending on the situation, how air is delivered into the cabin and what information is shown on screen.

The interiors of the Bentley Torcal Photo by: Bentley

In Crewe, it’s called the Curation Engine, and its goal is to turn the cabin of Bentley’s new SUV into four distinct environments designed for different moods. The system coordinates lighting, the audio system, climate control, air quality, and digital content in a unified way, going beyond Bentley’s traditional drive settings, Sport and Comfort, and adding a series of Experience Modes focused on onboard wellness.

The Curation Engine offers four main scenarios: Bentley Mode, Comfort Mode, Sport Mode, and Refresh Mode, each with different settings for the various parameters. These are managed through the Curation Engine, described by the brand as a “decorative element resembling automotive jewelry.” Marketing language aside, it is a physical control that also manages suspension, powertrain, and driving parameters.

Bentley Torcal interior Photos by: Bentley The interiors of the Bentley Torcal Photo by: Bentley

Bentley Torcal Interior Design and Layout

As seen in recent spy shots and an official video, the Bentley Torcal’s interior appears to closely echo the layout of the new electric Porsche Cayenne (with which it will share its platform and powertrain), at least as far as the dashboard is concerned. That means a curved center display, paired with physical controls. On the Bentley SUV, those controls will have different sizes and styling, and they will also be joined by the already mentioned Curation Engine, a rotary control with a distinctive finish.

What do you think?

There will also be generous amounts of leather and premium materials, as expected from Bentley. The Torcal is scheduled to debut on September 23, 2026.

Motor1’s Take: The Bentley Torcal is taking a different approach to the modern luxury cabin by focusing on the overall passenger experience rather than simply adding more screens. Its Curation Engine could make the interior feel more personalized by adjusting multiple elements at once. The return of physical controls is also a welcome touch in an increasingly screen-heavy automotive world. Combined with Bentley’s traditional use of premium materials, the Torcal appears ready to offer a distinctly luxurious take on the electric SUV.

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