The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Puts an F1 Halo Into Production

Six months after showing it off as a concept, Mercedes-AMG just revealed the PureSpeed, a roof-less, windshield-less version of the SL63. It looks basically identical to the concept car, complete with the Formula 1-inspired "halo" bar that splits the cockpit in two and the 300SLR-referencing humps behind the seats. Mercedes plans on making 250 examples as part of its new "Mythos" series of ultra-limited, presumably very expensive models.

The red and black livery and #10s on the fenders are a reference to the 192 Mercedes-Benz Targa Florio, which won its namesake race that year. Apparently, Mercedes decided to paint its race cars in the traditional shade of Italian constructors, so the local fans wouldn't impede its progress. You can have the PureSpeed in matte silver, though, more reflecting the traditional German racing colors.

Photos by: Mercedes-Benz

The unique front fascia pays tribute to a modern Mercedes, the AMG One Hypercar, while there are bespoke aerodynamic elements throughout to accommodate the PureSpeed's lack of roof and windshield. The halo is a fully structural piece made from steel, and augmented by deployable roll bars behind the rear seats. Mechanically, the PureSpeed is basically identical to the SL63, complete with a 577-horsepower version of AMG's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, a nine-speed transmission, all-wheel drive, and neat chassis systems like hydraulic roll control and rear-wheel steering.

Mercedes includes two aerodynamically designed helmets for the PureSpeed, which have an intercom system so driver and passenger can talk to each other. The intercom system also connects to the car's infotainment, so you can listen to music or make phone calls. For the "interior," there's also a unique IWC Schaffhausen clock on top of the dashboard.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

What do you think?

And yes, the PureSpeed has a roof of sorts. It's a fabric cover that stretches out over the halo and is attached to the wheel arches, just like you'd have in an old race car. Obviously, it's only for use when parked.

Mercedes hasn't announced pricing yet, or whether the PureSpeed will be US legal. So often with limited-run cars like this, the automaker announces that they are already sold out by the time they are revealed to the wider public, though that doesn't seem to be the case here. In other words, get in touch with your Mercedes dealer if you want to get in touch with your inner Stirling Moss.

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Gallery: Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed (2025)

5 Source: Mercedes-Benz

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