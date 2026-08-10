Mercedes-AMG’s Secret Electric SUV Is Taking Shape

THE BREAKDOWN Mercedes-AMG released teaser images with GT-inspired styling and AMG.EA design cues.

The SUV is expected to use AMG.EA's high-voltage architecture used by AMG's electric GTs.

Mercedes-AMG hasn't disclosed specs, a nameplate, or launch timing.

The next big Mercedes-AMG performance model is not a sedan or a coupe. It's a high-riding electric SUV, and now we have our first official look. Mercedes-AMG has pushed out dark teaser images on its social channels, confirming that an all-electric performance SUV is coming with clear visual ties to the GT 4-Door Coupe and the brand’s new AMG.EA electric direction.

The mystery SUV shows bold bodywork, huge wheel arches, and GT-inspired lighting signatures that signal something well beyond a regular family crossover. AMG is not talking specs or timing yet, which makes these early design and hardware clues even more important for fans trying to read the tea leaves on the brand’s next halo utility.

Gallery: Mercedes AMG GT SUV Teaser Images 4 Source: Mercedes-AMG

Electric Performance SUV Teaser

The teaser confirms that Mercedes-AMG is working on a fully electric performance SUV and wants you to see it as part of the same family as the new GT 4-Door electric coupe. The front end wears LED daytime running lights framing the nose, while the overall shape looks more like a raised GT than a traditional upright SUV.

Even in shadow, the SUV’s bodywork comes across as muscular, with a sculpted hood and pronounced fender bulges that visually plant the car on its wheels. The grille outline appears to echo AMG’s familiar vertical-slat treatment, suggesting the brand will keep a strong family face even as it moves away from combustion and plug-in hybrid hardware.

Out back, the taillight design is one of the clearest GT links. The teaser shows circular LED units with a three-pointed-star-style illumination pattern, similar to the GT 4-Door Coupe’s graphics but simplified into a single round element on each side. If you have watched earlier AMG electric SUV spy video footage, the stance and roofline here line up closely with those camouflaged prototypes.

How It Fits Into AMG’s EV Strategy

The new SUV arrives just as Mercedes-AMG is rolling out its AMG.EA electric architecture, which underpins models like the upcoming AMG GT 53 4-Door electric coupe. That car pairs an 800-volt layout with a large battery pack and performance numbers aimed squarely at traditional AMG buyers, and the SUV is almost certain to tap into the same toolkit rather than borrowing from older EQ platforms.

Recent projects, from the Concept AMG GT XX to the production-bound GT 53 EV, show AMG focusing on dedicated performance EV platforms instead of adapting combustion cars. That makes this SUV look less like an electric version of the existing GLC or GLE and more like a tall sibling to the GT EV, aligned with earlier coverage of AMG EV SUV coupe development and the brand’s own future-vehicle previews.

What do you think?

The big unknowns are final power figures, range, and launch timing, as Mercedes-AMG has not attached a nameplate or production date to the SUV yet. For now, the teaser mainly confirms design direction and market positioning, which is a flagship electric performance SUV sitting alongside the new EV GTs rather than replacing the current AMG plug-in hybrids already testing on track or the existing AMG GLC 63 S E Performance. Buyers who want an electric AMG sooner will likely see the GT 53 4-Door Coupe in showrooms first, while the SUV follows later as AMG fills out its electric lineup that also includes a future dedicated electric sedan, previewed by earlier coverage of the AMG electric sedan’s production interior and statements from AMG leadership about selling more electric cars.

Motor1's Take: The teaser makes it clear this electric SUV is meant to drive like a real AMG, not a soft family hauler, so it will appeal most to shoppers who want traditional AMG character with SUV space while pricing, specs, and timing decide whether it is worth waiting for or just an interesting preview.

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