The Cadillac Escalade IQ Is Way More Expensive Than the Gas Version

Cadillac has released pricing for the Escalade IQ, the all-electric version of its extremely popular luxury people-mover. The 2025 Escalade IQ will start at $129,900 with the $2,290 destination fee included, which is over $40,000 more than the cheapest gas-powered model.

Despite the similar names, the electric IQ and the gas-powered Escalade are fairly different SUVs. While the standard Escalade shares its squared-off bones and V-8 engine with its GM counterparts from Chevy and GMC, the IQ uses the platform found on trucks like the Hummer EV and Silverado EV. It's a foot longer than the gas Escalade and comes with its own body design that's far more sculpted and swept back, to improve aerodynamics.

The Escalade IQ will launch in four trims: Luxury 1, Sport 1, Luxury 2, and Sport 2. No matter which you choose, you'll get a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain powered by an Ultium battery pack with over 200.0 kilowatt-hours of usable capacity. Cadillac says this setup is good for 750 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque, with an estimated range of 460 miles. Pricing with destination for each trim can be seen below.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Trim Price Luxury 1 $129,990 Sport 1 $130,490 Luxury 2 $149,990 Sport 2 $150,490

Aside from styling details like exterior trim and door handles, Luxury 1 and Sport 1 are essentially the same, equipment-wise. Both get standard features like a panoramic glass roof, 24-inch wheels, LED lighting, and rain-sensing wipers. Inside you'll find acres of synthetic leather, heated and ventilated seats, five-zone climate control, and a massive 55.0-inch display for the gauge cluster and infotainment screen.

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Step up to Luxury 2 or Sport 2, and you get a 36-speaker sound system by AKG, massaging front seats, and different LED lighting. Importantly, going for either of the two higher trims adds a trailering package as standard, which comes with things like better blind-spot detection, a trailer brake controller, and a suite of apps and camera views to make the trailering experience easier. Opting for Sport or Luxury 2 also allows you to add the Executive Second Row Seating Package, which installs 14-way adjustable seats to the second row, as well as a center console with flip-out tables.

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ is expected to arrive at dealerships by the end of the year.

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