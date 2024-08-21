Cadillac on Wednesday released pricing for its newly refreshed Escalade luxury SUV. The body-on-frame, three-row vehicle will start at $89,590, including destination. That's $5,700 more than last year's Escalade. 

Below you'll find a full price breakdown for the 2025 Escalade, covering pricing by trim and differences between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel-drive, a $3,000 option on all variants save for the Escalade V, where it's standard.

2025 Cadillac Escalade Price (W/Destination)
Luxury 2WD $89,590
Luxury 4WD $92,590
Premium Luxury 2WD $98,790
Premium Luxury 4WD $101,790
Sport 2WD $99,390
Sport 4WD $102,390
Premium Luxury Platinum 2WD $118,390
Premium Luxury Platinum 4WD $121,390
Sport Platinum 2WD $118,890
Sport Platinum 4WD $121,890
V-Series $161,990

In addition to a few styling updates, the 2025 Escalade gets a bunch of new wheel options, including an available 24-inch set for the first time. Inside you'll find 55 inches of screen spanning the dash, a 35-inch display for the driver that includes a touchscreen, and a 20-inch touchscreen for the passenger. There are also 12.6-inch screens in the back if you spring for the second-row Executive package. Every trim save for the base Escalade gets Super Cruise, adaptive air ride, and Magnetic Ride Control 4.0.

The 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V-8 is unchanged from last year's Escalade, making the same 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, paired to a 10-speed automatic. The only other engine option, the turbocharged straight-six Duramax diesel, has been dropped. 

The Escalade V remains the highlight of the range, with its own set of fascia updates and carbon fiber interior changes. Under the hood is the same magnificent 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 making 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque. At $161,990, it's $7,700 more expensive than the 2024 model.

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade will start production later this year at GM's Arlington, Texas assembly plant. 

