Hot on the heels of the electric Cadillac Escalade IQ, the luxury automaker is updating its gas-powered behemoth for 2025. The Escalade has a new face, a massive touchscreen, and for all you enthusiasts out there—the Escalade-V sticks around for another year.

If the gas Escalade looks a lot like its electric counterpart, that's because Cadillac borrowed lighting elements from the IQ model and other Caddy EVs like the Celestiq and Lyriq. Vertical headlights with LED accents adorn each corner of the bumper, a new illuminated Cadillac crest dons the hood, and on V-Series models and up, even the grille surround is illuminated.

2025 Cadillac Escalade

Twenty-four-inch wheels are available on the gas Escalade for the first time, but 22-inch wheels still come standard. You can pair a handful of those new wheel options with fresh paint colors like Aegean Stone green, a Deep Sea Metallic blue, or Latte Metallic light bronze.

Pop open the new power doors—open and close—and the 2025 Escalade has a massive display on the dash measuring 55.0 inches pillar to pillar. The driver gets a 35.0-inch display and the front passenger has a 20.0-inch touchscreen with video streaming capabilities. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still here—and standard—and passengers in the second row even have access to 12.6-inch touchscreens with the optional Executive Second Row package equipped.

The 2025 Escalade has the same 6.2-liter V-8 engine as last year making 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The bad news for all you diesel lovers is that the 3.0-liter Duramax engine doesn't carry over. The Escalade-V, though, still has its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine making 682 hp and 683 lb-ft.

The Escalade-V also gets a few upgrades specific to the performance variant. The front fascia is more aggressive and features a larger lower grille for better cooling. Inside, there are more carbon fiber accents surrounded by Jet Black leather. Apart from the base Escalade, every trim gets the latest Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with an Air Ride adaptive suspension, and Super Cruise is standard across the board.

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade-V go on sale later this year but the company has yet to release pricing. The current 2024 Escalade starts at $112,690 with destination; We expect the 2025 model to see a slight price increase across the board.

2025 Cadillac Escalade-V