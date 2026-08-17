Shelby Daytona Cobra Just Broke US Auction Record At $42.9 Million

THE BREAKDOWN The 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe CSX2300 sold for $42,905,000, the highest price ever paid for an American car at auction.

CSX2300 is the third of six Daytona coupes, once owned by Carroll Shelby and designed to beat Ferrari’s 250 GTO.

Monterey Car Week auctions totaled about $748,000,000, blasting past even the most optimistic pre-week forecasts.

The hammer fell at Gooding Christie’s Pebble Beach sale and the 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe CSX2300 instantly rewrote the record books. With fees, the neatly restored blue coupe brought $42,905,000, the highest price ever paid for an American car at auction and the star result of Monterey Car Week 2026.

That single lot did not happen in a vacuum. Monterey’s auctions stacked up about $748,000,000 in sales, far above the roughly $470,000,000 to $500,000,000 analysts had forecast before the week, and the Shelby sat at the top of that surge in demand for top-shelf racing history.

1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe Photo by: Gooding & Christie's

Shelby Daytona’s $42,905,000 Record In Context

CSX2300 crossed the block at Gooding Christie’s after weeks of hype and still overshot already sky-high expectations. Pre-sale guidance had the car “more than $25 million”; instead, bidding climbed to about $39,000,000 hammer and landed at $42,905,000 with premium, eclipsing the previous American-car auction record of $22,000,000 for a 1935 Duesenberg SSJ at Pebble Beach in 2018.

The Daytona is the third of just six built, the only example once owned by Carroll Shelby himself, and was designed by Peter Brock specifically to beat Ferrari’s 250 GTO on Europe’s fast tracks.

CSX2300 has the race history to back the mythology. This chassis ran major 1965 events including the Daytona Continental, Sebring, the Nürburgring, the Tour de France and Reims, where it finished ninth overall, contributing to Shelby American’s successful FIA GT Championship campaign. Other Cobra Daytonas handled the infamous 1964 Le Mans push-start disqualification and Bob Bondurant’s July 4, 1965 Reims win that clinched the title.

What This Means For American Blue-Chip Classics

The last Cobra Daytona to go under the hammer was in 2009, when a sister car brought $7,685,000. Jump from that figure to $42,905,000 and you get a sense of how far top-tier American racing hardware has climbed in less than two decades.

What do you think?

CSX2300 was not the only domestic hero in the spotlight. A rare factory-built 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport headed to auction at Monterey as another American racing legend that had not crossed an auction block since 2009 and ultimately sold at RM Sotheby’s for almost $19,000,000, more than doubling the previous auction record for a Chevrolet. Earlier this year, a Ferrari 250 GTO sale set the European benchmark, so buyers clearly see top-shelf 1960s race cars as a global asset class, not just nostalgia pieces.

Motor1's Take: This sale rewrites the benchmark for top-tier American competition cars and pushes what was once a niche category onto the same radar as the most coveted European classics, but single trophy results still hinge on rarity, provenance and intense bidding, so the real test will be how the next few blue-chip purebreds and any repeat sales perform from here.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy