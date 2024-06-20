Rezvani isn't known for conservative styling on its bonkers military-themed vehicles, and we're hesitant to give this latest offering such a label. It's the Rezvani Arsenal, and if you parked it next to a Cadillac Escalade, it would be radically aggressive. Next to the Rezvani Vengeance, however, it's downright tame.

Both Rezvani SUVs are based on the Escalade, but the new Arsenal offers buyers a more "elegant" approach to bulletproof motoring. That's how Rezvani describes the exterior styling, and it's certainly a cleaner look compared to the chunky Vengeance. Among other things, the side windows are larger for better visibility, and the front is akin to something we'd expect to see on a neat off-roader versus an apocalypse vehicle.

That doesn't mean it's not ready to face the end of days. The optional Military Edition package adds gnarly off-road run-flat tires and strengthed suspension, ramming bumpers, bulletproof glass and armor, a smoke screen, electrified door handles, strobe lights, pepper spray dispensers, a thermal night-vision system—all the weird stuff you've come to expect from Rezvani.

For an added cost you can upgrade the armor protection to B6, which is strong enough to stop bullets from assault rifles. Explosive device detection is also optional, and if things go from bad to worse, it carries gas masks for the driver and six passengers.

Speaking of which, the interior is still Escalade quality despite the Arsenal's combat-ready option list. That means heated and cooled leather seats, a 19-speaker stereo system, a heads-up display, Cadillac's OLED display, and if you want horsepower, Rezvani will drop a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 under the hood with 700 horsepower. The Escalade's normal 6.2-liter V-8 is standard, or buyers can opt for the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six diesel at no extra cost.

As you can imagine, the Arsenal isn't cheap. Rezvani lists the starting MSRP at $225,000, and that doesn't include the upgrades in the Military Package nor the added cost for the B6 armor. Production is limited to just 100 vehicles.