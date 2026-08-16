Mechanic Works On Tire. He’s Never Seen One String Out Like This. Ever: ‘Goodyear By The Foot’

A mechanic says he has seen plenty of tires fail in strange ways—but never one unravel quite like this.

Social media user @elllogovnaeatstea, who says he “turn[s] wrenches” for a living, showed viewers a tire that had come apart so dramatically it left behind what looked like an extremely long strand of rubber.

He says he has seen tires come apart in “funny ways” before, but this one was different.

“I have never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever in my life … seen one string out this much,” he says.

To demonstrate, @elllogovnaeatstea grabbed the loose strand and kept walking backward.

And walking.

The strip stretched several feet away from the tire while staying attached.

Eventually, the mechanic and his co-workers found another use for it: jump rope.

The video shows them jumping over the strand inside the shop, apparently just as entertained by the bizarre failure as they were confused by it.

As of this writing, his video has more than 1.6 million views.

What Was That Tire ‘String’?

What @elllogovnaeatstea is pulling from the tire appears to be part of its internal reinforcing material.

According to Continental Tire, modern tires are built from multiple layers, including rubber, steel belts, textile cord ply, and high-strength steel cords that help the tire hold its shape. But when those layers begin separating, some of that material can become exposed or peel away with the tread.

That kind of damage is not something to keep driving on. The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association warns that internal damage can lead to tread or belt separation, especially if a tire has been run underinflated or damaged by an impact.

The NHTSA recommends replacing tires once they are badly worn or show signs of physical damage. The agency advises drivers to regularly check tread depth, changes in performance, and the tire itself for obvious problems.

That said, exactly what caused the tire in the video to unravel is impossible to tell from the clip alone.

Underinflation is one possible cause of structural damage because it allows excess heat to build up inside the tire. Potholes, curbs, and other impacts can also damage a tire internally.

Once tread separation starts, it can become a serious safety problem because it can reduce a driver’s ability to control a vehicle. So, while the mechanic and his co-workers got an unusually good jump rope out of the failed tire, the condition itself was anything but harmless.

'Rapunzel Let Down Your Tread'

The mechanic’s makeshift jump rope quickly became the main attraction in the comments section.

“I lost it when y’all started jumping rope,” one viewer wrote.

“Why did I just get a craving for Hubba Bubba?” another joked.

Others compared the unraveling tire to snacks.

“Never seen a Fruit by the Foot tire before,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Goodyear by the foot.”

One viewer thought the strand deserved to be preserved.

“Get that mounted across the shop wall!” they wrote.

Others were more focused on the mechanics playing with a customer’s tire.

“Imagine you’re there to get your car fixed and look out to see the techs playing jump rope with your tire,” one viewer wrote.

@elllogovnaeatstea responded that the vehicle had arrived on a tow truck and the customer already knew what was wrong.

“It was a drop-off from a tow truck. It was already diagnosed, and the customer was already informed. Work first, then play,” he wrote.

At least one commenter said they had experienced a similar tire failure with much scarier consequences.

What do you think?

“Mine did that & it [wrapped] around my rotor and made my wheels lock up on the interstate..." they wrote.

Motor1 contacted @elllogovnaeatstea via TikTok direct message. We’ll be sure to update this if he responds.

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