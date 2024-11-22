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The Jeep Cherokee Returns Next Year With Hybrid Power

Jeep's CEO shared the news at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Side view of a 2023 Jeep Cherokee.
Christopher Smith Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
at 10:38am ET
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A Jeep Cherokee replacement is coming. Speaking to journalists at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show, Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa revealed a new hybrid SUV would arrive next year.

Little else is known about the vehicle. Automotive News reports it won't be a plug-in hybrid, suggesting it'll go in a different direction from Jeep's current 4xe models, namely the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler. That's not to say multiple powertrain options won't eventually be offered. But, given the cooler market for full EVs and an uncertain future regarding regulations and credits in the US, adding a midsize SUV with a mild hybrid setup could be the smart choice.

2023 Jeep Cherokee

Jeep shut down Cherokee production at the Belvidere plant in Illinois in 2023. Since then, the idled facility has become something of a hot point for the UAW, which called on Stellantis to bring activity back to the facility as part of a 2023 labor deal. The automaker committed billions to retool the factory for a reopening in 2027, but recently announced delays in the process have the UAW threatening a national strike against Stellantis for alleged breach of contract.

In any case, a new SUV arriving in 2025 likely won't fit the timeframe for Belvidere reopening. It could be built in Mexico, utilizing the STLA Medium or Large architecture. As for the name, we believe Jeep will resurrect the Cherokee name. Aside from nearly 50 years of brand equity for the Cherokee moniker, a Jeep spokesperson told Motor1 back in 2023 that the Cherokee was not canceled.

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“We have plans for that important vehicle in that important segment, which we will reveal in due time,” the spokesperson said.

At this point, it appears due time will be next year. Whether that's just a reveal or an in-production date, only time will tell.

Jeep News:

Special Jeep Wrangler Celebrates the 1941 Willys MB
Stellantis to Pause Production of Durango, Grand Cherokee Amid Slow Sales
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Sources: Jeep, Automotive News

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