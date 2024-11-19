Special Jeep Wrangler Celebrates the 1941 Willys MB
The army-inspired version is based on the plug-in hybrid 4xe.
The Wrangler is having a bad year. Through the third quarter, sales are down 11%. The situation is so dreary that production had to be suspended a few months ago due to excess inventory. Recently, Jeep cut a manufacturing shift and indefinitely laid off about 1,100 workers at the factory in Toledo, Ohio where the venerable off-roader is assembled. It’s now hoping a retro-flavored version will turn things around.
Based on the plug-in hybrid model, the Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41 is a homage to the legendary army vehicle. It’s offered only with this military olive paint harkening back to the Willys MB. Jeep even painted the 17-inch alloys, which are fitted with 33-inch all-terrain tires as standard. Army-inspired decals in Drab Blue take after those used by its forebearer during World War II.
All these retro touches mimic the look of the Wrangler-based ’41 concept revealed during the 2022 Jeep Easter Safari. The Willys ’41 is available with a body-colored hardtop, an electrically sliding soft top, or a folding tan soft top exclusive to this special edition. The steel bumpers and rear locker are included as standard equipment. Inside, it gets tan cloth seats, a "41"-branded gear shift knob, and olive drab fabric accents on the dashboard.
Jeep is asking $61,825 with destination and handling fees included, so it's $4,495 more expensive than a regular Wrangler Willys 4xe. However, the Wrangler 4xe Willys ’41's configurator is already live and shows a $7,000 discount: $6,500 National Retail Consumer Cash and $500 National Black Friday Bonus Cash. That means you should be able to snag one for $54,825.
Although special editions tend to come in fixed configurations, this one doesn’t. The options list includes the $1,595 Safety Group, the $1,895 Technology Group, and the $1,995 Convenience Group. You can also get some Mopar goodies, varying from side steps to a snorkel. The order books are open, and dealers will have the vehicles before the end of the year.
2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Willys '41
Source: Jeep
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