Toyota's New GR GT3 Race Car Sounds Ferocious On The Track

THE BREAKDOWN Toyota is developing a new supercar that will spawn a GT3 race variant.

The GR GT3 has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

A new video captures what the race car will sound like when it hits the track.

Toyota is developing a new supercar. It is called the GR GT, which Toyota describes as a road-legal race car, but the car is also spawning a proper GT3 race variant, and it sounds downright menacing.

A new Instagram video from user khuritzz and the UK's Car Magazine has captured the GR GT3 on the track, and you can clearly hear its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 growl. The car designed the engine to meet FIA GT3 regulations.

Toyota is targeting 640 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque in the road-going car, and the short video captures the GR GT3 race car cruising alongside a bus while performing quick bursts of acceleration. You can clearly hear the growl, alongside the whine of the twin turbochargers.

Toyota unveiled the GR GT and GR GT3 in December 2025, and the road-going versions is expected to go on sale in late 2027. The car features an all-aluminum frame, a newly developed eight-speed automatic transmission, and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic and aluminum body panels.

What do you think?

Inside, the GR GT has a driver-focused cabin and carbon-backed Recaro bucket seats that you will not find in the race version. The GR GT3 has more aggressive aerodynamics, like a front splitter, a big wing, and fender louvers. The race car also ditches the eight-speed auto for a sequential gearbox.

Motor1’s Take: The Toyota GR GT3 looks and sounds like a proper race car. We can't wait to see it on the track alongside other race cars.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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