Hyundai Recalls Over 145,000 EVs for 'Loss of Drive Power'

Hyundai and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Friday plans to recall more than 145,000 electric vehicles due to a fault that could lead to a loss of power while on the road, increasing the risk of a crash.

The problem stems from the integrated charging control unit, or ICCU. The unit, responsible for charging the car's onboard 12-volt battery, may become damaged and cause the battery to go flat.

The NHTSA says a total of five models across three model years are affected, including both of Hyundai's Ioniq-branded cars and a trio of electric Genesis luxury vehicles. The full list of cars affected by the recall and their respective model years can be found below.

Make Model Model Years Affected Genesis GV60 2023-2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified 2023-2025 Genesis G80 2023-2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2023-2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 2023-2025

Hyundai plans to have dealers inspect the control unit and its associated fuse, and replace any failed components. The control unit's software will also be updated. Of course, all of this will happen free of charge for the customer.

What do you think?

This isn't the first time Hyundai's issued a recall for this issue. Back in May, it recalled nearly 100,000 electric cars—all the same nameplates—for the exact same issue. From what we can tell, it seems far more cars suffer from this control unit problem than Hyundai initially thought.

Affected customers will be notified by mail starting in mid-January. If you think your car might be affected, we suggest contacting your local dealer or heading over to the NHTSA's website and punching in your VIN.

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