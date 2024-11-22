Hyundai Recalls Over 145,000 EVs for 'Loss of Drive Power'
The problem stems from a faulty integrated charging control unit, which might fail to keep the onboard 12-volt battery charged.
Hyundai and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Friday plans to recall more than 145,000 electric vehicles due to a fault that could lead to a loss of power while on the road, increasing the risk of a crash.
The problem stems from the integrated charging control unit, or ICCU. The unit, responsible for charging the car's onboard 12-volt battery, may become damaged and cause the battery to go flat.
The NHTSA says a total of five models across three model years are affected, including both of Hyundai's Ioniq-branded cars and a trio of electric Genesis luxury vehicles. The full list of cars affected by the recall and their respective model years can be found below.
|Make
|Model
|Model Years Affected
|Genesis
|GV60
|2023-2025
|Genesis
|GV70 Electrified
|2023-2025
|Genesis
|G80
|2023-2024
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 5
|2023-2024
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 6
|2023-2025
Hyundai plans to have dealers inspect the control unit and its associated fuse, and replace any failed components. The control unit's software will also be updated. Of course, all of this will happen free of charge for the customer.
This isn't the first time Hyundai's issued a recall for this issue. Back in May, it recalled nearly 100,000 electric cars—all the same nameplates—for the exact same issue. From what we can tell, it seems far more cars suffer from this control unit problem than Hyundai initially thought.
Affected customers will be notified by mail starting in mid-January. If you think your car might be affected, we suggest contacting your local dealer or heading over to the NHTSA's website and punching in your VIN.
Source: NHTSA
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford Recalls Nearly 420,000 Vehicles Over Faulty Seat Belts
Woman Goes To Rental Car Stand. Then She Gets The $900 Surprise Rental: ‘My First Rental Car’
Honda Recalls Nearly 100,000 Cars For A Major Safety Issue
Man Takes His Ev To Charge At Walmart. Then He Notices A Major Design Flaw: ‘Why Can’t We Build Chargers?’
Honda Recalls 60,000 SUVs For Backup Camera Issues
'Fuel Is Not A Problem': Man Buys Truck That Gets 8 MPG. Then He Figures Out A Way To Run It For Free
Toyota's Truck Engine Recall Just Expanded