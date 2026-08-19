Only 2,500 Made: Toyota’s 60th-Anniversary Corolla Is A Hybrid

The Breakdown Limited to 2,500 units in the United States.

Based on the SE Hybrid with a 1.8-liter hybrid powertrain producing 138 horsepower.

Adds 18-inch machined black-finished alloy wheels, 60th-anniversary badging, and Ice Cap or Supersonic Red paint.

The Toyota Corolla turns 60 in 2027, and Toyota is marking the moment with a 60th Anniversary Special Edition. It is a limited run for the United States, with exclusive styling touches meant to stand out from the rest of the 2027 Corolla lineup.

Toyota is capping the 2027 Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition at 2,500 units, all based on the SE Hybrid grade. That means every example uses the Corolla Hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine with electric assistance for a combined output of 138 horsepower and strong fuel economy compared with the gas-only sedan.

Gallery: 2027 Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition 11 Source: Toyota

The anniversary car adds exclusive 18-inch machined, black-finished alloy wheels, along with custom exterior badging that calls out the 60-year milestone. Buyers can choose between Ice Cap, a bright white, and Supersonic Red, a bolder look that plays up the car’s sportier intent. Inside, the Special Edition gets black and red sport seats, 60th Anniversary door sill plates and floor mats, and a standard 10.5-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen.

The broader 2027 Corolla lineup is expected to reach US dealerships in the fall, while Toyota plans to launch the 60th Anniversary Special Edition in early 2027. That timing means this limited-run car does not actually go on sale during the Corolla’s true 60th birthday year globally, and it will land about a year ahead of the US-market 60th anniversary.

2027 Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition Photo by: Toyota

The Corolla 60-Year Milestone

The Corolla nameplate launched in the 1960s and grew into a global workhorse, known more for reliability and value than flash. Toyota now calls the 2027 Corolla "built for generations," and the anniversary edition is framed as honoring that past while leaning into hybrid efficiency. Gas-only Corollas use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 169 horsepower, but the anniversary model sticks with the hybrid because efficiency is such a big part of the car’s modern identity.

What do you think?

For buyers, the familiar affordability still matters. The 2027 Corolla’s Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price starts at $23,325 for the LE grade, and while Toyota has not broken out pricing for the 60th Anniversary Special Edition yet, it will sit above the normal SE Hybrid. If you like the idea of a celebratory Corolla but prefer something spicier, Toyota has also been busy with limited-run performance versions like the GR Corolla Morizo RR and even higher-spec GRMN Corolla variants.

Motor1's Take: This edition should pique your interest if you want hybrid efficiency with a bit of visual exclusivity. It’s aimed at buyers who like something special without moving into full-on performance territory. If lowest price or maximum options are your priorities, the standard SE Hybrid will still be the practical choice. Collectors and brand fans, though, may treat this as a must-find.

Source: Toyota

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy