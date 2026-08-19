Chrysler Uses FML, STFU In New Pacifica Ads, Seriously?

THE BREAKDOWN Chrysler's "Acronyms" campaign repurposes NSFW slang (STFU, IDGAF, FML) into PG-13 jokes.

Acronyms map to features: STFU=Stow 'n Go, IDGAF=hands-free sliding doors, FML=Stow 'n Vac, FamCam, Fire TV.

The refreshed 2027 Pacifica keeps a 3.6-liter V6 with front-wheel drive standard and sold 110,006 units in 2025.

Chrysler is dragging its family hauler straight into group chat territory. The new "Acronyms" campaign for the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica lifts NSFW shorthand like STFU, IDGAF, and FML from social media and flips them into jokes about school runs and snack explosions.

The spots run on Chrysler’s digital and social channels and go straight for the winking vibe. Parents recognize the original meanings instantly while the voiceover leans into redefined acronyms tied to sliding doors, vacuum cleaners, and kid-monitoring cameras. If you are shopping family vans, this is Chrysler trying to make you notice the Pacifica instead of sitting through another sleepy "family values" montage.

From NSFW Acronyms To Everyday Family Features

Chrysler uses each acronym as a hook for everyday Pacifica features instead of pure shock value. STFU is reworked around Stow ’n Go, where second-row seats fold into the floor so you can clear space for strollers, sports gear, or a last-minute furniture pickup without wrestling heavy seats out of the van. IDGAF becomes a nod to hands-free sliding doors when your arms are full of backpacks and coffee.

FML, usually a venting phrase, gets spun into moments where the Pacifica helps you cope, such as cleaning up crushed crackers with the available Stow ’n Vac, watching squabbling kids on the FamCam interior camera, or streaming shows for the back rows with built-in Amazon Fire TV. If you have ever wished your van could quietly fix the chaos your group chat complains about, this is Chrysler saying the Pacifica already does that.

Underneath the jokes, the campaign sells the Pacifica as a flexible "co-pilot of family life" with seven- or eight-passenger seating and available all-wheel drive. Confidence tech like a turn-signal-activated blind-spot view camera and ParkSense-linked camera activation is aimed at making tight school lots less stressful.

What do you think?

The push comes as the Pacifica defends its status as America’s best-selling minivan, with 110,006 sales in 2025, ahead of growing rivals like the Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey, and Kia Carnival. Recent coverage of the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica facelift and interior tech and deeper dives into whether the Chrysler Pacifica is worth it for families show how Chrysler is betting that a mix of honest family features and meme-ready marketing is how you keep minivans in the conversation, not just in the school pickup line.

Motor1's Take: Tone can cut both ways. Some buyers will laugh, others may find the wink off-putting for a family purchase. If the campaign lifts showroom interest, expect follow-ups. If not, Chrysler will have to lean back on the Pacifica’s practical strengths.

Gallery: Chrysler Pacifica 'Acronyms' Campaign 10 Source: Chrysler

Source: Chrysler

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