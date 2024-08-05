Hyundai has recalled the 2024 Santa Fe over a wiring problem that could deploy airbags at random. The same issue might cause the airbags to stop working altogether, meaning they may not deploy in the event of an accident. A total of 49,719 vehicles are affected, including 40,144 standard combustion SUVs and 9,575 hybrid models.

The problem stems from a wiring harness that could become damaged. The main wiring harness running along the floor can chafe on the passenger side of the second-row seat, over time damaging the harness and potentially activate airbags without notice. Suffice it to say, suddenly having an airbag go off for no reason constitutes a significant safety risk. On the flip side, a damaged wiring harness could also deactivate the airbags. That's not good, either.

Recall documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) mention at least one instance where a rear seat side airbag deployed unexpectedly. A further investigation found eight incidents of airbag irregularities going back to February 5, 2024, though it's not clear if all these were unexpected deployments. A failing wiring harness could illuminate the airbag warning light on the dash, indicating there is a problem. Hyundai isn't aware of any injuries or crashes resulting from this issue.

As you'd expect, the fix is straightforward. Hyundai dealer technicians will inspect the wiring harness and secure it to ensure it doesn't contact the seat. If damage to the harness is found, it will be replaced with a harness that's a bit shorter and secured away from the seat. Dealer notification for the recall is already underway. Specific owner notification will begin on September 23.

In case you missed it, the Santa Fe is all-new for 2024. Its clean, upright design is a stark departure from previous generations, while under the hood there are two powertrain options. The standard Santa Fe features a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The Santa Fe Hybrid uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-pot and a single electric motor making a combined 231 hp and 271 lb-ft.