Hyundai Motor Group has the unfortunate distinction of launching one of the largest automotive recalls this year. 25 models from Hyundai and Kia totaling 3,372,743 vehicles are at risk for fire caused by potential problems with electronic modules. The fire could occur at any time, even when the vehicle is parked and turned off. As such, the automakers advise owners to park outside until the issue can be addressed.

Presently, the recall doesn't extend beyond 2015 model-year vehicles, save for a few exceptions from Kia. Here's a complete list of all models from Hyundai and Kia included in the recall:

Make/Model Model Year Number Recalled Hyundai Accent 2012-2015 240,589 Hyundai Azera 2012-2015 29,232 Hyundai Elantra 2011-2015 777,145 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013-2015 22,481 Hyundai Equus 2014-2015 6,013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011-2015 51,789 Hyundai Santa Fe 2013-2015 45,322 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2013 75,554 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2011-2015 83,213 Hyundai Tucson 2010-2013 170,402 Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell 2015 60 Hyundai Veloster 2012-2015 116,911 Hyundai Veracruz 2010-2012 23,840 Kia Borrego 2010-2019 62 Kia Cadenza 2014-2016 30,362 Kia Forte / Koup 2010-2013 179,051 Kia K900 2015-2018 5,015 Kia Optima 2011-2015 383,382 Kia Optima Hybrid 2011-2013 32,891 Kia Rio 2012-2017 207,746 Kia Rondo 2010-2011 1,596 Kia Sorento 2011-2014 397,163 Kia Soul 2011-2013 349,309 Kia Sportage 2010-2013 143,615

The specific problem is slightly different, depending on which brand you drive. Both seem to stem from potential brake fluid leaks, though Kia's investigation is still ongoing regarding a definitive cause. Kia's issue is with the hydraulic electronic control unit, which has resulted in four fires and six thermal incidents (smoke, smoldering, or melted components) according to recall documents at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Fires at Hyundai have been a bit more problematic. Recall documents list 21 fires and 22 thermal events over the last few years, all apparently caused by brake fluid leaking internally in the anti-lock brake module. This can cause a short circuit in the module. Neither Hyundai nor Kia report any crashes, injuries, or fatalities resulting from these problems.

Of the 25 models included in the recall, the Hyundai Elantra accounts for 777,145 units. The Kia Sorento follows at 397,163, with the Kia Optima at 383,382 rounding out the top three most recalled models.

Hyundai Group advises owners of affected vehicles to park outside until the issue is fixed. The remedy involves replacing fuses in the hydraulic electronic control unit for Kias and the anti-lock brake module for Hyundais. Being a safety recall, Hyundai/Kia dealers will perform the fix free of charge. Owner notification of affected vehicles is expected to begin in November.