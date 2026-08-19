2027 Hyundai Tucson Revealed With Massive Design Changes

The Breakdown The new Hyundai Tucson gets a clean-sheet redesign.

It's longer and wider than its predecessor, offering more interior room.

The 2027 Tucson switches to Hyundai's Pleos infotainment.

Hyundai has developed a habit of completely changing a model's design when it moves to the next generation, and the Tucson is no exception. Looking as if it was designed with a ruler for a Robocop reboot, the compact crossover is chock-full of edges to embrace a boxy look, giving it a more rugged appearance, even though we all know it’s highly unlikely ever to leave the asphalt.

When prototypes were spotted wearing camouflage, the cloaked test vehicles seemed bigger than the outgoing generation. Hyundai is confirming our impression of an enlarged body today, saying it has stretched the body by 2.3 inches (60 millimeters) to 185 inches (4.7 meters). Half of that growth spurt has gone into the wheelbase, which now stands at 109.6 inches (2,785 millimeters).

The next-gen Tucson is also 1.57 inches (40 millimeters) wider, at 75 inches (1,905 millimeters), to free up even more room inside the cabin. You can easily tell it’s a bigger vehicle by the more generous quarter glass, and it’s also much easier to hop inside as the opening angle of the rear doors has increased by 10 degrees to 83 degrees.

2027 Hyundai Tucson Photo by: Hyundai

The New Hyundai Tucson Grows In All Dimensions

Standing 66.3 inches (1,685 mm) tall, the revamped Tucson is 0.8 inches (20 millimeters) taller than its predecessor, providing 1.1 inches (29 millimeters) more rear-seat headroom than the outgoing model. Hyundai’s bold redesign adds an illuminated H motif to both ends, making the headlights and taillights look interchangeable.

Since we keep mentioning the interior, it’s obvious that Hyundai has fully redesigned the cabin to accommodate its new Pleos infotainment system. While the touchscreen’s size isn’t mentioned, we’re likely looking at the 17-inch version found in the Grandeur rather than the new Elantra's 14.6-inch setup. Either way, there’s still a row of physical controls underneath the giant display, so that's good.

2027 Hyundai Tucson interior Photo by: Hyundai

2027 Hyundai Tucson Interior: Screens And Buttons

Although we’re living in the cost-cutting era, Hyundai thankfully didn’t ditch the driver’s instrument cluster. The slim display is positioned atop the dashboard, directly in the driver's line of sight, mimicking the setups in the two other models we mentioned. Likely most, if not all, future cars with the new operating system could have the same layout. From perforated upholstery and wood trim to cozy ambient lighting and just the right amount of conventional controls, it seems like a nice place to be.

Since this is just the design reveal, Hyundai isn’t sharing any technical specifications beyond the vehicle’s dimensions. Expect to learn all about the new Tucson later this year when it goes on sale in Korea, with the rest of the world likely following in 2027.

2027 Hyundai Tucson 6 Source: Hyundai

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The new Tucson looks all grown up, further stretching what a compact crossover represents these days. Hyundai’s so-called “Art of Steel” design language has resulted in a daring design that has little in common with the model it replaces. A rugged XRT trim is on the way, and there’s a good chance the lineup will once again include a sporty-looking N Line, but the range will be fleshed out in time.

If you’d rather wait for the Kia twin, the next-gen Sportage is coming out next year, and it too will be massively redesigned.

Source: Hyundai

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