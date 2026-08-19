Lincoln's G-Class Rival Could Launch In 2029 For Around $70,000

The Breakdown Lincoln is reportedly developing a rugged, body-on-frame SUV based on the Ford Bronco.

The new model could arrive around 2029 and target luxury off-roaders such as the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender

A starting price of roughly $70,000 is reportedly being discussed, potentially making it dramatically cheaper than the G-Class.

Lincoln already has a lineup made up entirely of SUVs, but Ford's luxury brand may be preparing to add something considerably more rugged. According to a new report, Lincoln is developing a body-on-frame SUV based on the Bronco that could take aim at the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender.

This isn't the first time we've heard about such a vehicle. Reports earlier this year pointed to a 2029 or 2030 launch, but the latest information suggests the project is moving closer to production. Two sources familiar with Ford's plans reportedly told the Detroit Free Press that the SUV has an internal program code, with production potentially starting in late summer 2029 at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, alongside the Bronco.

That's still a long way off, and Ford isn't confirming future products. Nevertheless, the idea makes plenty of sense. The Bronco already has the body-on-frame architecture, four-wheel-drive hardware, and off-road credibility that Lincoln would need to enter this increasingly popular corner of the luxury SUV market.

Mercedes G-Class 'Stronger Than Time' Edition Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

More Than Just A Rebadge

Don't expect Lincoln to simply slap a different grille on a Bronco and call it a day. The reported SUV would get its own exterior design and a much more upscale cabin, presumably with the sort of materials, technology, and quietness expected from a luxury vehicle.

The Bronco connection is nevertheless important. Instead of developing an entirely new body-on-frame platform, Ford could leverage an architecture that's already proven capable of tackling serious terrain. That would give Lincoln a legitimate off-road foundation rather than creating an SUV that merely looks tough.

Using an existing platform would not only slash costs but also speed up development since most of the bones are already available. Frankly, we're surprised what took Ford/Lincoln so long since just about everyone knows luxury off-roaders are a lucrative segment.

Half The Price Of A G-Class?

A Lincoln dealer reportedly told the Detroit Free Press that the new SUV could start at around $70,000. That's an estimate rather than an official price, but it would put the Lincoln in a very different league from the Mercedes G-Class.

The current G 550 starts at $155,750 (including destination charges) in the United States, meaning a $70,000-ish Lincoln would cost less than half as much before options. However, lest we forget that Mercedes is cooking a smaller G-Class with a lower asking price for a 2027 launch.

2027 Ford Bronco Filson First Edition Photo by: Ford

A Fancy Bronco Makes Sense

At first glance, a Lincoln-ized Bronco sounds like a strange pairing. Lincoln is supposed to be about effortless luxury, while the Bronco is about removable body panels, trail riding, and getting dirty. Yet this might just be crazy enough to work. The G-Class has spent decades proving that a boxy, rugged off-roader can become a luxury status symbol.

The Defender has had the same path, while the Bronco has established itself as one of Ford's strongest lifestyle vehicles. Lincoln would essentially be taking that recipe and adding a much more luxurious interior, a quieter ride, and a premium badge. Audi and Genesis are also coming after the venerable G, while BMW has allegedly cancelled its plans to enter the off-road luxury SUV niche.

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Lincoln has been playing it relatively safe with SUVs, so a Bronco-based model would be a welcome change of pace. More importantly, Ford already has the hard part figured out. The Bronco gives Lincoln a proven platform, recognizable proportions, and genuine off-road hardware without requiring the company to start from scratch.

The trick will be avoiding the temptation to make it simply a more expensive Bronco. Lincoln needs to give the SUV enough differentiation to justify the badge while retaining the rugged character that would make it interesting in the first place.

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