The 2025 Kia EV6 GT Gets Even Better With Fake Gear Shifts

Kia has several new models at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show, including a mildly refreshed EV6. A new front fascia changes up the headlights, incorporating Kia's "Star Map" lighting with LED running lamps and headlights now separated. The fascia features sharper angles, and restyled taillights have different internal structures. Inside, there's a new steering wheel, updated console, and sharper edges to the curved driver/infotainment display.

These design cues were previewed earlier this year when the updated EV6 went on sale in South Korea. The same changes come to North America, including larger battery packs with more range. The EV6 GT gets an aural upgrade, too. It receives the same Virtual Gear Shift feature used in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, bringing up to seven faux cog swaps to the high-performance EV. It also adds various engine sounds to accompany the "shifts," and the program even makes torque adjustments to the electric motors so you feel them.

Photo by: InsideEVs

Fake though it might be, the tech does create a more traditional, immersive driving experience for enthusiasts craving sound and feel with the prolific power. And the EV6 GT offers plenty of performance for enthusiasts to enjoy. It uses the same high-output dual-motor powertrain as the Ioniq 5 N, including a bump to 601 horsepower for 2025. It also surges to 641 hp for a temporary boost, just like the Hyundai.

What do you think?

“We are incredibly proud of the success the EV6 has achieved since its launch,” said Steven Center, chief operating officer for Kia America. “The EV6 represents Kia’s forward-thinking approach to electrification, and with this refreshed model, we are excited to build on that success by offering even more style, technology, and features that our customers will love. We can’t wait to see how this next chapter of the EV6 continues to drive excitement and push boundaries in the EV market.”

The 2025 Kia EV6 will reach dealership showrooms by June of next year. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

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Source: Kia

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