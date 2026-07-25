Texas Woman Shops For Used Car On Facebook Marketplace. Then She Spots A Red Flag Most People Miss

Warning to online car shoppers: One used car for sale on a Facebook profile may be an ordinary case of someone moving on from their longtime daily vehicle. Five or six, on the other hand, could be a bright red flag to be extremely cautious.

That’s some of the advice from a self-proclaimed expert on TikTok, who said that aspiring car sales dealmakers online are motivated to pull a fast one on buyers and likely to hide any issues that could slow down a sale. That guidance from Texas-based Jaclyn (@learnwithjaclyn) is part of a viral clip in which she advises prospective buyers on how to make a smart vehicle purchase on Facebook Marketplace.

“If their whole job is selling cars, you don't want to buy from them because they're obviously just trying to sell a car. They don't really care. Like, if there's an issue, of course they're not going to tell you,” she said in the clip that’s been viewed more than 117,000 times.

How To Buy A Car On Facebook Marketplace: Hunt For Honest Owners

Jaclyn said buyers should dig through a seller’s account for signs that the person has an established presence online and an actual connection to the vehicle. A recently created page with a thin posting history, or a feed packed with car listings, can all raise questions about whether the seller is presenting the deal honestly.

She also recommends looking for evidence that the owner has lived with the car long enough to know its condition. Things to look for include a detailed description that mentions cosmetic flaws or other shortcomings because they provide more credibility than a bare-bones listing with the year, price, mileage, and little else.

“Try to find a one[-time] owner,” she said. “And if you find a grandma or a grandpa, even better, because the old people take care of their cars.”

That advice may seem sound, but a seller’s age says little on its own about maintenance habits and how honest someone is. A younger owner may have kept careful service records and addressed every repair promptly. Still, the larger idea behind Jaclyn’s advice checks out: Buyers should look for an ownership history that feels consistent, then confirm it with documentation.

Her suggestion that shoppers focus on cars with fewer than 100,000 miles drew some resistance in the comments section.

“Don’t be scared of 100,000+ miles depending on the car and only if they have records of their service,” one viewer wrote.

Another noted that finding affordable vehicles with less than six-figure mileage can be difficult.

Those opposing viewpoints illustrate one of the limits of using mileage as the sole pass/fail test in car shopping. A car with 80,000 neglected miles may be a riskier purchase than one with 120,000 miles and a documented maintenance trail.

Using The VIN Data

Other important considerations include model reliability, prior use, repair history, and overall condition, which can matter as much as what’s showing on the odometer. Once a listing survives that initial screening, Jaclyn tells shoppers to ask for the vehicle identification number before arranging a meeting to allow time for maintenance and incident report research on Kelley Blue Book or Carfax.

A vehicle-history report can help uncover reported crashes, title brands, ownership changes, and other potential problems. It is not a substitute for a hands-on inspection, but it gives buyers a way to compare the seller’s story with records tied to the car itself.

Federal consumer officials offer similar advice but point out that no online search can reveal every potential problem hiding inside a used vehicle.

The Federal Trade Commission points shoppers toward the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System, which can show title information, the latest reported odometer reading, and certain damage records. More detailed commercial reports, like the ones Jaclyn suggested, may contain additional accident or repair history.

It’s important to note that mechanical problems may never appear in those databases, which is why Jaclyn urges inexperienced shoppers to bring someone who understands cars. An even better move is to pay to have a trusted mechanic examine the vehicle.

“Make sure you pop the hood. Check all inside the hood, and not only under the hood, under the whole car itself,” she said. “Check the undercarriage; make sure there’s no rust; make sure there’s no water damage.”

What do you think?

Some final smart moves: Take the car for a test drive at real road speeds since a sub-30 mph spin around the seller’s neighborhood won’t reveal much in terms of performance. On that drive, Jaclyn recommends testing the brakes, accelerating firmly and taking the car onto a faster road, where problems that remain hidden during a gentle drive around the block may become easier to detect.

Motor1 reached out to Jaclyn via direct message and comment on the clip. We’ll update this if they respond.

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