Costco Is Offering Big Discounts On New Infiniti SUVs

the breakdown Costco members can save up to $1,250 on new Infiniti SUVs through the Costco Auto Program.

The incentive can be combined with eligible Infiniti offers, potentially lowering the price even further.

The deal arrives just as the refreshed QX60 and new QX65 SUVs hit dealerships.

Modern luxury SUVs ain’t cheap, which is why Costco is offering its members pretty solid discounts on certain new Infiniti models. The retail giant’s Auto Program is offering exclusive incentives on three Infiniti SUVs: The 2026 or 2027 QX60, the 2027 QX65, and the 2027 QX80.

Eligible Costco members will get up to $1,250 toward the purchase or lease of any of these Infiniti SUVs. The offer is available through participating Infiniti dealers and can be combined with qualifying Infiniti incentives, making it one of the better deals currently out there in the luxury space.

The incentives are available beginning on August 1, 2026, and run through September 30, 2026.

2027 Infiniti QX65 Photo by: Infiniti

Executive Members Get The Biggest Discount

The size of the incentive depends on the level of your Costco membership. Gold Star and Business members qualify for the lowest discount, while Executive members get the most off their SUVs:

Gold Star And Business — $1,000 Discount

Executive — $1,250 Discount

Shoppers must register through the Costco Auto Program before visiting a dealer to qualify for these incentives. After registering, they'll receive a promotion code that can be redeemed when purchasing or leasing an eligible model.

Like previous Costco Auto Program promotions, the discount comes directly through the program rather than through price negotiation at the dealership.

Maybe the biggest advantage of this latest Costco incentive, though, is the fact that it can be combined with other eligible Infiniti promotions. Depending on where you live, buyers may also qualify for promotional financing, lease deals, or additional manufacturer cash incentives. That can bring down the final asking price even more.

General manager of the Costco Auto Program, Jay Maxwell, notes:

'The Costco member response to Infiniti has been exceptional. With the inclusion of the all-new QX65, members have access to a broader selection of luxury SUVs that combine premium design, forward-thinking technology and exceptional value during this Limited-Time Special.'

Infiniti QX80 Photo by: Infiniti

Which Infiniti SUV Is Worth It?

That’s a fine question. The QX60 recently received its biggest update in years, with the luxury SUV getting a modern update inside and out. Power still comes from Infiniti's turbocharged 2.0-liter variable-compression four-cylinder engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The QX65 is the "coupe" version of the QX60, with a sleeker roofline and a bit more style. It packs the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 268 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque. It’s also the cheapest of the bunch.

At the top of the lineup is the flagship QX80. It gets a redesigned front fascia, an updated grille, and revised light fixtures. Inside, Infiniti upgraded the cabin with new materials and technology, while adding a Sport trim.

What do you think?

Here’s what pricing for all three models looks like for the 2027 model year:

2027 Infiniti QX60 — $59,530

2027 Infiniti QX65 — $55,535

2027 Infiniti QX80 — $87,835

Motor1’s Take: Infiniti teaming up with the Costco Auto Buying program is great news for consumers. In the age of inflation, even the smallest discounts can go a long way when buying a new car.

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