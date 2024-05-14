Kia's first dedicated EV has been around since the latter half of 2021. In this interval, the Hyundai Ioniq 5's sister model has accumulated sales of more than 210,000 units. It's getting a mid-cycle update to remain fresh and competitive in an increasingly challenging segment. It still looks as if it traveled back from the future, but now with more angular headlights to echo the EV9.

Kia is showing off both the standard model and the EV6 GT-Line, with the latter featuring a front light bar. The two trim levels also come with distinct designs for the updated bumpers, but nothing to write home about. Since this is a facelift, the profile hasn't changed, albeit there are new 19- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs to choose from.

2025 Kia EV6

Although the interior looks instantly familiar, the new EV6 has a different three-spoke steering wheel and an updated frame for the dual screens. Kia is installing a fingerprint authentication system, a 12-inch head-up display, and a digital rearview mirror. We're happy to report that the glossy piano black running along the center console seems to be gone with the facelift.

Then there are the changes not visible to the naked eye. The EV6 is getting second-row side airbags and thicker B-pillars for added body rigidity. In addition, the electric motors are now quieter, and the ride comfort has been improved by tweaking the shock absorbers. Moreover, there's extra sound insulation material around the rear motor. Over-the-air updates now extend beyond the navigation system while wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.

Kia is ditching the old 77.4-kWh battery in favor of a larger 84-kWh pack that can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes at 350 kW. The rear-wheel-drive EV6 Long Range can now cover 307 miles instead of 295 miles, based on the local testing procedure. In the United States, the equivalent pre-facelift variant covers 310 miles before running out of juice, per EPA.

The updated EV6 goes on sale domestically next month, with other markets to follow. The range-topping GT is likely not far behind.