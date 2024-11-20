2026 Genesis GV70: This Is It

It feels simultaneously like yesterday and a lifetime ago when Hyundai spun its Genesis nameplate into an entire luxury brand. In reality it’s been almost 10 years, which is long enough for even the company’s newer models to experience mid-cycle refreshes. The Genesis GV70 crossover is next on the list.

While the 2026 GV70 isn’t revolutionarily new, it is prettier and more useful than the last one—just like a refresh should be.

Photo by: Genesis

Genesis says the GV70 is its most popular model in North America, and like the current car, the 2026 version comes in two main forms: gas or electric. Powertrain options on the combustion cars carry over, with Genesis offering a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 300 horsepower and a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with 375 hp. The Electrified GV70 gets an upgraded heart, swapping the 2025 model’s 77.4-kWh battery for an 84-kWh pack. Genesis hasn’t shared details about that battery, aside from saying it “will offer more range” than the current pack, which can go 236 miles on a charge.

The refreshed GV70 will have styling, convenience, and interior updates on ICE and electric versions. Inside, there's a new, 27-inch OLED screen that stretches from the driver-instrument cluster to the infotainment screen, creating one long, horizontal slab of information and entertainment. There are also redesigned 19- and 21-inch wheel options.

The combustion-powered 2026 GV70 has a larger, more dramatic, and more angular grille. Where the current car has rounded mesh pieces under the headlights, the 2026 model gets swoopy, boomerang-shaped cut-outs. There’s also a new exterior color called Ceres Blue, which is a light gray-blue.

Photos by: Genesis

The new electric GV70 has body-color mesh on the front, compared to the black mesh on the current car. That, plus the optional white interior on the car, gives big 2000s iMac vibes. I can’t tell if I’m into it yet.

The main grille piece on the electric GV70 is like a big chrome guitar pick, and the chrome-covered charging port in it now has an electric motor to make it easier to open and close. The port also has a heating feature for charging in cold weather, as well as new lighting to aid charging in dark garages or at night. (That’s handy in America since our charging stations aren’t universally well-lit like gas stations yet.)

The electric GV70 comes with a North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which is the Tesla (and Tesla Supercharger) standard. A Combined Charging System (CCS) adapter is included, allowing Electrifed GV70 drivers to charge at major non-Tesla stations like ChargePoint and Electrify America. That'll be handy on long drives or in rural areas with fewer chargers.

Gallery: 2026 Genesis GV70 26 Source: Genesis

Genesis also gave the GV70 a new suspension feature called Highway Body Motion Control, which the company says will make the car more comfortable while accelerating and slowing down. That pairs with the GV70's existing Road Preview system, which uses cameras to detect changes in the road surface and adjusts the suspension accordingly for a smoother ride.

What do you think?

There’s also a digital key for both versions of the GV70, which lets drivers unlock and manage the car from their phone, as well as a new “Terrain Mode.” Depending on road conditions, Terrain Mode lets you use the best driving setting: snow, mud, or sand.

Changes to the 2026 GV70 aren’t major, but they’re noticeable—to the informed eye—and more convenient. For a car in its fifth model year, that’s not bad.

Source: Genesis

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy