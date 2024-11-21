2025 Hyundai Ioniq 9: This Is It

The Kia EV9 has seen success as one of America's first mainstream three-row electric SUVs. Now Hyundai is getting its own version with the new Ioniq 9. Using the same E-GMP electric platform as its Kia cousin, the new Ioniq 9 promises loads of space, lavish amenities, and lots of range—over 300 miles on every trim.

Powering the Ioniq 9 is a 110.3-kilowatt-hour (net) battery pack. The base Long Range model gets a single electric motor powering the rear wheels, while Hyundai offers a dual-motor Long Range variant and a dual-motor Performance model.

Photo by: Hyundai

The Long Range single-motor model makes 215 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The dual-motor Long Range version makes 310 hp and 445 lb-ft, while the Performance model packs an impressive 430 hp and 515 lb-ft. The quickest Ioniq 9 gets to 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of 124 miles per hour.

Hyundai doesn't have range figures for the dual-motor models yet, but the company says every version of the Ioniq 9 will have over 300 miles of range. The base single-motor model is estimated to get 335 miles per charge. Plug into a 350-kilowatt-capable DC fast charger and it’ll recharge the Ioniq from 10 to 80% in just 24 minutes. The Ioniq 9 even has a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds.

Trim Battery Output Range Ioniq 9 Long Range Single Motor 110.3-Kilowatt-Hour 215 HP / 258 LB-FT 335 Miles (est.) Ioniq 9 Long Range Dual Motor 110.3-Kilowatt-Hour 310 HP / 445 Lb-FT TBD Ioniq 9 Dual Motor Perforamnce 110.3-Kilowatt-Hour 430 HP / 515 LB-FT TBD

With enough space for six or seven people inside, depending on the configuration, passengers in the second row will be able to experience Hyundai's new Relaxation Seats, which have a Dynamic Touch Massage function. The first and second rows also lay completely flat, and the second row swivels so you can come face-to-face with passengers in the third row (but only when the vehicle is stationary).

Eco-friendly upholstery covers the seats and interior panels. The materials range from sustainably sourced leather to recycled polyethylene terephthalate fabric, and even wool. The driver and front passenger have access to dual 12.0-inch screens—one central touchscreen and a secondary digital instrument cluster. And an eight-speaker audio system comes standard while a Bose 14-speaker system is available as an option.

Photo by: Hyundai

With a 123.2-inch wheelbase and a total length of 199.2 inches, the Ioniq 9 is plenty roomy. It has 74.8 inches of headroom and 80.7 inches of legroom with the second and third rows combined. The battery configuration also means that the Ioniq 9 has a completely flat floor all the way to the third row.

The rear cargo hold has 21.8 cubic feet of space. Fold the third row flat and that number grows to 46.7 cubic feet. The Ioniq 9 also has a frunk—or front trunk—that can carry 3.1 cubic feet worth of cargo on the rear-wheel drive model or 1.8 cubic feet on all-wheel-drive models.

The ‘aerosthetic' exterior design combines futuristic elements like eight-bit headlights and taillights with aerodynamic efficiency. That yields a drag coefficient of just 0.259 Cd with the optional digital side mirrors (which likely aren't available in the US). By comparison, the Tesla Model X has a drag coefficient of 0.24 Cd.

Photos by: Hyundai

What do you think?

In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, the Ioniq 9 uses a new paint compound made from recycled tire waste. Buyers can choose from 16 different colors, with a few new hues made specifically for the Ioniq 9: Celadon Gray Matte, Celadon, Gray Metallic, Ionosphere Green Pearl, Sunset Brown Pearl, and Cosmic Blue Pearl.

There’s no info on pricing yet, but we expect the Hyundai Ioniq 9 to start in the mid-$50,000 range and top out at around $80,000. The three-row EV goes on sale early next year.

176 Source: Hyundai

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Source: Hyundai

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