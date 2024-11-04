Toyota Very Subtly Hinted at a New Celica and MR2

Toyota drops the biggest hint yet about bringing back the Celica and MR2.

The two names appear on a whiteboard in a recent episode of the Grip anime series.

Next-gen GR86 and Supra are also listed, alongside the GR GT3 race car.

Toyota knows how to keep enthusiasts happy: By selling fun cars like the 86, Supra, and GR Corolla. Outside the United States, the feisty GR Yaris hot hatch also exists. The Japanese brand even recently suggested the Supra would live on after the BMW Z4’s demise, likely in 2026. Better yet, it looks as though even more sports cars are planned, judging by a subtle teaser included in an official video.

Season 2 of Toyota’s Grip anime series started a little over a month ago, but only now have eagle-eyed viewers noticed a juicy detail. In episode 1, around the 0:47 mark, you’ll see a whiteboard featuring a list with the following names: Supra Mk6, Celica Mk8, MR2 Mk4, GR Mk3, and GR GT3. None of these performance vehicles have been released, but could that mean they're coming? Why would writers even include that?

Last year, Toyota President Tsuneji Sato was quoted saying he wants the Celica to return. A few months later, Chairman Akio Toyoda also suggested the storied nameplate could make a comeback for a new sports car. Going further back in time, Masayuki Kai, the Supra's Assistant Chief Engineer, said in 2018 that the company wants to revive other beloved sports car names, hinting at a new Celica. The moniker has been dormant since 2006 when the sixth-gen model codenamed “T230” went out of production.

As far as the MR2 is concerned, Toyota might have given us a preview already. The FT-Se concept broke cover about a year ago at the Japan Mobility Show. It was a fully electric two-seater sports car serving as an evolution of an older Sports EV concept from 2021. The newer concept had all-wheel drive courtesy of dual motors, one for each axle. Toyota estimated a 0 to 60 mph sprint in about three seconds and a top speed of 155 mph.

2023 Toyota FT-Se concept 2023 Toyota FT-Se concept

Those two electric motors get their juice from a lighter, next-gen battery pack while the AWD setup has a rear-biased setup. As previously reported, Toyota wants to do a hot lap of the Nürburgring with the electric MR2 reboot. Hideaki Iida, the project manager for the Gazoo Racing Design Group, told our sister site InsideEVs that a production version is likely to arrive after 2026.

Although the GR86 is dead in Europe because of new safety regulations, the rear-wheel-drive coupe continues in other markets. Rumors of a third-gen model have been swirling around the Internet for more than a year. Reports state its launch has been moved forward since there’s a risk the current model won’t be able to meet emissions regulations in Japan for much longer.

To avoid this problem, the new GR86 will allegedly have a hybrid powertrain based around the same turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine used by the GR Yaris and GR Corolla. It’s worth noting that Lexus also uses the tiny-but-mighty G16E unit in the LBX Morizo RR small crossover.

2022 Toyota GR GT3 concept 2022 Toyota GR GT3 concept

What do you think?

Lastly, the GR GT3 was first shown as a concept during the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. The subsequent production model will be a race car set to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2026. However, a street-legal Lexus version is planned, potentially with the LFR name. The road-going model was spotted last month while testing at the Green Hell.

Beyond low-slung, two-door coupes, Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division might even do a performance SUV. Earlier this year, GR boss Tomoya Takahashi said it’s a necessity since there are people with big families that need a large and spacious vehicle.

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Source: Toyota

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