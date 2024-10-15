You've probably heard the rumors about how BMW intends to kill off the Z4 once the current generation of the roadster runs its course. The sporty convertible will supposedly go out of production in 2026 without a successor planned. Where does that leave the mechanically related Supra? The temptation is to think Toyota will also retire the Z4's coupe sibling, but apparently, that's not going to be the case.

In an interview with CarExpert, a Toyota official was crystal clear regarding the fate of the performance vehicle. Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's Vice President for Marketing and Sales, said: "There is no plan to discontinue the Supra brand in this car company. I know that. BMW is not Toyota. The notion that Supra is stopping is purely speculative."

It's an interesting statement considering the Z4 and Supra are built by Magna Steyr at the same factory in Graz, Austria. Assuming BMW will not give the roadster a new generation and will therefore not renew its contract with the vehicle contract manufacturer, what does this mean for the Supra?

Well, we have an idea. The current-generation Supra could indeed die together with the Z4 as previously reported. However, Toyota could keep the name alive for a next-gen model, developed either entirely in-house or with the help of a partner. Interestingly, Hanley mentioned the Supra "might change. It might morph, shape-wise." He also referred to the "Supra brand" rather than just a single car, so perhaps there are plans for a Supra lineup that would go beyond the sole body style available today.

Bringing back the Supra name in 2019 after a 17-year hiatus only to kill it again after a single generation wouldn't bode well for enthusiasts. However, banking on the prestigious brand name for an extended family of models would be a risky move, especially if an SUV is planned. But in a world where a Ford Mustang Mach-E and a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross exist, I guess anything is possible.