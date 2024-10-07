The bZ4X/Solterra won't be a one-and-done electric affair as Toyota and Subaru are working on another jointly developed model without a combustion engine. A fresh report from Nikkei Asia states the two Japanese automakers will launch a second zero-emission model, and yes, it too will be an SUV. Production is reportedly starting in January 2026.

While the bZ4X and Solterra are both built by Toyota at its Aichi factory, the unnamed model is expected to roll off the assembly line at Subaru's Yajima site. The new EV won't be developed from the ground up since it'll borrow bits and pieces from the electric SUVs already on sale. Doing so will speed up development and cut costs. The goal is to make anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 units monthly.

The new EV duo will allegedly target North America, Europe, and Japan but could be sold in additional markets as well. It's unclear whether the two models will be cheaper than the bZX and Solterra, which start at $44,465 and $46,340 in the United States, respectively.

If you're wondering how the existing EVs are performing, Toyota sold 13,577 bZ4Xs through September in the US. During the first nine months of the year, the Solterra was significantly less popular, at 9,137 units. Looking at the competition, Hyundai moved 30,318 Ioniq 5s. With 15,985 crossovers, the Kia EV6 also outsold the two models from Japan. The Honda Prologue is also ahead, at 14,179 units through September.

Earlier this year, Toyota and Subaru announced they'd work on three additional EVs beyond the bZ4X/Solterra. Much like the new model coming in 2026 from both brands, the other two are going to be crossovers as well. If production of the new EV is indeed starting in January 2026, the official reveals from Toyota and Subaru should take place in the second half of next year.

In the meantime, the automakers will continue to pursue combustion engines. A few months ago, there was a joint conference–which also included Mazda–during which new and improved ICEs were announced.