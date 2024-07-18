We don't get the Lexus LBX here in the United States, nor the Toyota Yaris Cross upon which it's based. That's not exactly a tragedy, since it's just the umpteenth crossover that would compete in an already crowded segment. However, the smallest car to carry the spindle grille just got a whole lot more interesting. Enter the LBX Morizo RR, complete with the GR Corolla's engine.

Following a one-off unveiled in January at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, the performance crossover is now on sale in Japan. Yes, it has the same G16E-GTS powertrain that originally debuted in the GR Yaris a few years ago. It's a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder mill rated at 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to match the hot hatches.

Echoing the also-not-for-America 2024 GR Yaris, it's offered with both a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic. The latter isn't available in the GR Corolla yet but a Canadian order sheet published on the GR Corolla Forum suggests it's coming soon. Lexus quotes a 0 to 62 mph in 5.2 seconds but without saying with which of the two transmissions. In a recent test, the GR Yaris posted almost identical 0-60 mph times with its two gearboxes.

As with the spicy hatchbacks, the LBX Morizo RR is an all-wheel-drive-only affair. It rides on 19-inch forged wheels with 235/45 R19 tires and weighs 3,175 pounds with the manual. Go for the automatic and there's a 66-pound penalty. Interestingly, the sporty derivative is 0.6 inches wider than the regular hybrid LBX and sits 0.4 inches lower.

At 165 inches long and 72.4 inches wide, it slots between the GR Yaris and the GR Corolla. Lexus upgrades the brakes to match the added oomph and throws in a slightly more aggressive body kit along with a dual exhaust to separate it from the standard LBX. Inside, the LBX Morizo RR gets body-hugging front seats and a stick shift.

Lexus wants 6,500,000 yen ($41,600) regardless of transmission choice. There's also a "Bespoke Build" version with additional customization options, priced at 7,200,000 yen ($46,000). The special edition is capped at 100 units offered only through a lottery system. Deliveries to customers in Japan start in late August.

The LBX is the first non-Toyota model to get the tiny but mighty three-pot engine. Ideally, it’ll find its way underneath the hood of a sports car that would be lighter than the hatchbacks and this crossover.