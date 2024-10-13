Hot Wheels and Formula 1 are now partners, which means we’re finally going to get some bite-sized F1 cars. The first is already out, and while it’s not tied to a specific team, it does preview what’s to come.

The miniature F1 car comes with three sets of interchangeable Real Rider wheels, all wrapped in Pirelli-branded tires, just like the real thing. The car has a white body and a black interior, with a special Hot Wheels livery and the number 68 on the nose, which honors the year Mattel launched the brand.

Mattel will package the car on an illustrated blister card inspired by the original 16 Hot Wheels car. The company will also package the F1 car in a Kar Keepers clamshell case.

The first car is $25, and you can pre-order it now. Mattel is limiting purchases to two per customer. The car, which the website says will ship on or before June 27, 2025, will be the first in a series of race cars from the two companies.

There will be a full range of Hot Wheels F1 cars representing the various teams, and other racing-related products will be available due to the new partnership. We’ll get more 1:64-scale cars next year.

Which teams do you want to see Hot Wheels make first? McLaren? Red Bull? Haas? Visa Cash App RB F1? Let us know in the comments.