Hot Wheels has released its new Red Line Club (RLC) holiday car, a 1952 Dodge Power Wagon. The limited-production model is available now while supplies last, and the Dodge is the latest in a line of exclusive vehicles only offered to Hot Wheels’ RLC members.

The 1:64-scale model features extreme articulation with its swivel frame, allowing the front and rear halves to operate independently, which was a popular upgrade for the real Power Wagon. The toy’s knobby tires, smoke-tinted windows, and front-bumper winch elevate the Power Wagon’s rugged design, a name that’s still in use with the Ram brand today.

Gallery: Hot Wheels 1952 Dodge Power Wagon Exclusive

Hot Wheels 1952 Dodge Power Wagon Exclusive
5 Photos
Hot Wheels 1952 Dodge Power Wagon Exclusive Hot Wheels 1952 Dodge Power Wagon Exclusive Hot Wheels 1952 Dodge Power Wagon Exclusive Hot Wheels 1952 Dodge Power Wagon Exclusive Hot Wheels 1952 Dodge Power Wagon Exclusive

Hot Wheels finished the vintage truck in Spectraflame British racing green with gold fenders, running boards, and headlight housings. The Real Riders 10-spoke beadlock wheels and tailgate branding also feature the color, and there's gold on the doors in “High Country Tree Service” graphics. It has a complete metal base with a matte-black-painted chassis.

The Dodge costs $30 if you are already a Hot Wheels’ Red Line Club member. The RLC is a yearly digital subscription that provides access to the club’s exclusive sELECTIONs edition cars. Club members can vote on the limited-edition vehicle, its color, and its wheels before having the opportunity to buy it. Previous exclusives included the 1972 Datsun 240Z, the 1964 Jaguar E-Type, and the 1986 Porsche 959.

Collect Them All:

porsche 944 rally wagon hot wheels One-Off Porsche 944 Rally Wagon Gets Hot Wheels Twin
rare chevy camaro hot wheels Recently Found Hot Wheels Car Is Worth Over $100,000

Hot Wheels only offers the cars to club members, who also gain access to exclusive forums, insider news, and unique experiences that include behind-the-scenes looks and interactions with Hot Wheels designers. The subscription costs $9.99 a year, and you can purchase it with the 1952 Dodge all in one go. The truck comes in an acrylic case and a decorative outer box, perfect for displaying in your collection.

Source: Hot Wheels via Mopar Insiders

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com