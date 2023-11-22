Hot Wheels has released its new Red Line Club (RLC) holiday car, a 1952 Dodge Power Wagon. The limited-production model is available now while supplies last, and the Dodge is the latest in a line of exclusive vehicles only offered to Hot Wheels’ RLC members.

The 1:64-scale model features extreme articulation with its swivel frame, allowing the front and rear halves to operate independently, which was a popular upgrade for the real Power Wagon. The toy’s knobby tires, smoke-tinted windows, and front-bumper winch elevate the Power Wagon’s rugged design, a name that’s still in use with the Ram brand today.

Gallery: Hot Wheels 1952 Dodge Power Wagon Exclusive

5 Photos

Hot Wheels finished the vintage truck in Spectraflame British racing green with gold fenders, running boards, and headlight housings. The Real Riders 10-spoke beadlock wheels and tailgate branding also feature the color, and there's gold on the doors in “High Country Tree Service” graphics. It has a complete metal base with a matte-black-painted chassis.

The Dodge costs $30 if you are already a Hot Wheels’ Red Line Club member. The RLC is a yearly digital subscription that provides access to the club’s exclusive sELECTIONs edition cars. Club members can vote on the limited-edition vehicle, its color, and its wheels before having the opportunity to buy it. Previous exclusives included the 1972 Datsun 240Z, the 1964 Jaguar E-Type, and the 1986 Porsche 959.

Hot Wheels only offers the cars to club members, who also gain access to exclusive forums, insider news, and unique experiences that include behind-the-scenes looks and interactions with Hot Wheels designers. The subscription costs $9.99 a year, and you can purchase it with the 1952 Dodge all in one go. The truck comes in an acrylic case and a decorative outer box, perfect for displaying in your collection.