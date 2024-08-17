Every Formula 1 car has nine cameras. That might sound excessive, but it's tough to complain considering the unmatched coverage we're treated to with every broadcast. The science behind how those cameras beam video from the car to our living rooms is endlessly fascinating, a new video from F1 shows.

The most recognizable camera is found in the "T" structure that sits atop of every F1 car. It gives viewers that top-down, forward facing view used often by broadcasters. There are two front-facing nose cameras right at the nose of the car, and a rear-facing camera mounted to the rear impact structure. There are two additional cameras mounted to either side of the chassis behind the driver, a driver-facing camera in the cockpit, and a 360 camera on the body in front of the driver. There's even a camera inside the helmet of every driver.

All of those cameras each have their own processor that can determine whether to run on power supplied by the car or by an internal battery. That means even when the car is turned off or gets crashed, they can still record footage for 15 to 20 minutes. When they're running normally, the footage is broadcasted out of the car via a Formula 1 Interface Unit, or FIU. It records all of the footage and allows producers to adjust audio to better serve viewers.

The in-helmet cam—arguably the most impressive camera of the set—is especially complex. F1 has to work with each helmet manufacturer to mount the lens to the right side of the driver's head and embed a processor into side of the helmet. It's connected to the car via a cable that hangs from the helmet and connects to the car's wiring harness.

Cameras aren't the only things broadcasters use to capture action on track. Each F1 car also has two microphones mounted on the body to capture sound from the engine, or from a crash. And according to onboard camera manager Dino Leone, F1 plans to add more in the near future.